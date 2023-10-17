News / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: President arrives today on 3-day visit

Bihar: President arrives today on 3-day visit

ByAnirban Guha Roy, Avinash Kumar, Patna
Oct 17, 2023 09:56 PM IST

She will inaugurate the fourth edition of the state’s agricultural road map and attend convocation ceremonies at the two central universities in the state and at AIIMS Patna.

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Patna on Wednesday on a three-day visit to Bihar, her first to the state after assuming the top office, during which she will inaugurate the fourth edition of the state’s agricultural road map and attend several events, officials said.

A banner welcoming President Droupadi Murmu in Patna. (HT photo)
A banner welcoming President Droupadi Murmu in Patna. (HT photo)

As per the schedule, the President would land at the Patna airport around 11.30 am and drive straight to Bapu Sabhagar near Gandhi Maidan to inaugurate the agricultural road map. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, chief minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other cabinet colleagues will be among those in attendance.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Agriculture secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said, “Following the launch of the road map (2023-2028), all the related projects and schemes would be kick-started from this rabi season. The road map will put thrust on integrated approach for crop diversification, higher production of oilseeds, pulses and millets, with coordination among 12 different departments.”

The first agricultural road map was launched in 2007 at the initiative of chief minister Nitish Kumar for improving farm production, income of farmers and for better marketing of agricultural produce.

After attending the agricultural road map event, the President is scheduled to visit the Takht Shri Harimandir Sahib in Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Govind Singh, to offer prayers.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra said around 2,000 police personnel would be deployed in and around the venues and roads.

On October 19, the second day of her visit, the President will attend the convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University at Motihari in East Champaran district. Later in the day, she will return to the state capital and will confer degrees and medals to meritorious students of AIIMS Patna.

On October 20, the last day of his visit, the President is scheduled to attend the 3rd convocation ceremony of South Bihar Central University at Gaya.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirban Guha Roy

    A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out