Bihar prohibition meeting: No concrete plan except ‘strict action’ warning

A special meeting convened by chief minister Nitish Kumar to review liquor prohibition in Bihar in the wake of hooch tragedies in the state lasted seven hours on Tuesday, but could not come out with any solid proposal to prevent such tragedies, officials familiar with the matter said.

“To ensure involvement of ministers and secretaries in-charge of districts, they have been asked to hold a monthly meeting to take stock of the situation,” additional chief secretary (home) Chaitanya Prasad said, while briefing media persons about the outcome of the meeting. “Strong action will be taken against any government employee if his involvement in liquor trade is established,” he said.

“The meeting also stressed the need of sealing the border and subsidiary routes if the liquor smuggling continues and keep a special vigil on liquor being smuggled from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal,” said Prasad.

The need to strengthen intelligence network was also emphasised with help of chowkidars/dafadars. “They would be the primary informer and any laxity on their part would invite strict action,” said the additional chief secretary (home).

“Station house officers would be debarred from a posting at a police station for 10 years if any complaint is received against them. The in-charge of police station would be suspended if proof of their direct involvement is found,” said director general of police (DGP) S K Singhal.

The DGP said special drive against home delivery of liquor would be launched in the state capital district and police stations have been instructed to identify the places and people involved in it. He said that the police headquarters would monitor the situation every second day.