IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar records 10.5% growth rate in 2019-20, says economic survey
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
patna news

Bihar records 10.5% growth rate in 2019-20, says economic survey

Economic experts say that for a poor state like Bihar, which depends so heavily on central transfers and has low expenditure, showing revenue surplus could hurt, as it would lose revenue deficit grants
READ FULL STORY
By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:04 PM IST

Bihar recorded a 10.5% growth rate (at constant prices) in 2019-20, higher than the growth rate of the Indian economy(estimated to be around 5%), according to the Bihar Economic Survey 2020-21.

Constant prices are a way of measuring economic change considering a year as base year. In this case, it is 2011-12. It gives the real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth.

Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, who also holds the finance portfolio, tabled the 15th Bihar Economic Survey on the floor of the Legislative Assembly on Friday, ahead of the Budget, for the first time. Later, industry minister Shahnawaz Hussain also tabled a report prepared by the Centre for Policy and Public Finance in the Legislative Council.

Prasad also tabled the Bihar Settlement of Taxation Disputes (Second) Ordinance, 2020, while Parliamentary Affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary tabled the Bihar State Higher Education Council (2nd Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Also Read | Bihar budget session to start today, Speaker appeals for cooperation

Among the three major sectors, says the Economic Survey report, the tertiary sector(the service sector including retail, financial services, hospitality, real estate, etc.) recorded a noticeable increase in its share—up from 57.3% in 2013-14 to 60.2% in 2019-20, largely due to growth in road transport and other services. The sectoral composition had started witnessing a change from 2011-12 with a shift from primary to tertiary sector.

The primary sector involves all economic activities that directly use natural resources, viz. mining, forestry, fishing, etc. The secondary sector involves manufacturing and processing to add value to natural resources, viz. cotton converted into cloth. The tertiary sector helps in developing the primary and secondary sectors, viz transportation or other services.

The report shows financial management in the state was within the prescribed limits of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBMA), 2006, with the gross fiscal deficit as a percentage of the GSDP at 2% and the revenue account in surplus during 2019-20, lower than 2.7% in 2018-19.

Bihar has consistently claimed to be a revenue-surplus state since 2004-05. The revenue account remained in surplus during 2018-19 also, says the report, though borrowing by the state as a share of the GSDP witnessed a jump from 3.6% in 2018-19 to 4.8% in 2019-20.

Economic experts, however, say that for a poor state like Bihar, which depends so heavily on central transfers and has low expenditure, showing revenue surplus could hurt, as it would lose revenue deficit grants that many relatively better-off states avail, as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

Besides, they said, it was a matter of concern for the state that it was already under the impact of economic slowdown, as was the case elsewhere in the country, even before the advent of Covid-19 pandemic, as reflected through the fall in revenue and capital expenditure in 2019-20, compared to 2018-19. While revenue expenditure dropped from 1,24,897 crore to 1,23,533 crore, the capital expenditure fell from 29,759 crore to 20,080 crore.

The report, however, points to a slight increase in the state’s own tax and non-tax revenue from 33,539 crore in 2018-19 to 33,858 crore in 2019-20. According to the report, the share of revenue expenditure in the total expenditure has increased over the years from 74.4% in 2015-16 to 86% in 2019-20, while the share of expenditure in the capital account has declined from 25.6% to 14% during the same period.

“Over 70% of the state revenue comes from central transfers. With Bihar maintaining revenue surplus, it is certainly disadvantageous, as it cannot avail revenue deficit grant,” said Sudhanshu Kumar, an economist at Centre for Policy and Public Finance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
patna news

Bihar records 10.5% growth rate in 2019-20, says economic survey

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Economic experts say that for a poor state like Bihar, which depends so heavily on central transfers and has low expenditure, showing revenue surplus could hurt, as it would lose revenue deficit grants
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan. (HT Archive)
Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan. (HT Archive)
patna news

Bihar governor addresses House, lists govt’s successes, plans

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Phagu Chauhan called the rule of law the state’s top priority and added Bihar has successfully controlled organised crime and maintained communal amity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Pratap Rudy is BJP MP from Saran in Bihar.(HT Photo)
Rajiv Pratap Rudy is BJP MP from Saran in Bihar.(HT Photo)
patna news

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy’s security cover elevated to Z category Avinash Kumar a

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • At any point in time, Rudy will be guarded by more than six to seven CRPF commandos, said a home ministry official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel gathered during a mock drill in preparation for the Budget Session at Bihar Assembly in Patna, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Police personnel gathered during a mock drill in preparation for the Budget Session at Bihar Assembly in Patna, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
patna news

Bihar budget session to start today, Speaker appeals for cooperation

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The Budget session will commence with the address of governor Phagu Chouhan to the joint session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Bihar Legislative Council at the central hall of the extended building of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha conducting an all-party meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others at his chamber in Patna. (Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha conducting an all-party meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others at his chamber in Patna. (Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
patna news

Tejashwi says Nitish trying to project caste-based census as his own idea

ANI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Nitish Kumar had on Wednesday reiterated his demand for a caste-based census aross the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PMC will spend <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>215 crore on water supply, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore on Jal Jeevan Haryali, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore for addressing waterlogging, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>110 crore on roads and drains.(PTI File Photo)
PMC will spend 215 crore on water supply, 10 crore on Jal Jeevan Haryali, 10 crore for addressing waterlogging, 110 crore on roads and drains.(PTI File Photo)
patna news

Patna municipality sets aside big chunk for infrastructure development in budget

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • The civic body has proposed expenditure of 204 crore for controlling air pollution by allocating 102 crores for setting up composting and recycling plants, road pavement, footpath and green buffering while 14.4 crore will be spent on sweeping machines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Bihar: Board exams commence, 82 expelled on Day 1

By Megha I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Braving Covid-19 fear, lakhs of students appeared in the matriculation board exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) across 1525 exam centres, which commenced on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT_PRINT)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT_PRINT)
patna news

Nothing political about meetings with LJP MP, Kanhaiya : Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:36 PM IST
About the visit of CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar to his key aide and cabinet colleague Ashok Choudhary, the chief minister said that the former JNU student leader and an MLA of his party had met him earlier but did not discuss politics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar added that after their inoculation, people above the age of 50 and those below 50 and having serious illness will be vaccinated.(ANI file photo)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar added that after their inoculation, people above the age of 50 and those below 50 and having serious illness will be vaccinated.(ANI file photo)
patna news

Second dose of vaccine being administered to beneficiaries in Bihar: CM Kumar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The state government has assigned Mondays and Thursdays for administering the second vaccine dose. Bihar has received more than one million coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine doses till now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
patna news

Two die after consuming hooch in Bihar’s Gopalganj

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:35 PM IST
District magistrate Nawal Kishor Choudhary, who rushed to the brick-kiln where the labourers worked, said a medical board has been constituted for their post-mortem and viscera will be preserved
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget session of the Bihar assembly is set to begin from February 19
The budget session of the Bihar assembly is set to begin from February 19
patna news

Bihar Speaker tells departments to submit timely replies to members’ questions

By Arun Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • The Speaker has also called for a meeting on Wednesday with the nodal officers of all the departments and the principal secretary, parliamentary affairs department to underline the importance of timely replies to questions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Former JNUSU president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar.(PTI PHOTO)
File photo: Former JNUSU president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar.(PTI PHOTO)
patna news

Kanhaiya, LJP MP meet JDU leaders; fuel speculation

By Vijay Swaroop, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:58 PM IST
  • Kanhaiya’s meeting with the JD(U) leader comes at a time when the former JNU leader is facing heat from the party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale had jolted Papua New Guinea on October 1.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale had jolted Papua New Guinea on October 1.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
india news

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes Bihar; no injuries, damage

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:30 PM IST
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav requested people to take precautions and go to safe open places if needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sugarcane producing states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana fix their own sugarcane price called ‘state advisory prices’ (SAPs).(Bloomberg file photo)
Sugarcane producing states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana fix their own sugarcane price called ‘state advisory prices’ (SAPs).(Bloomberg file photo)
patna news

Bihar to reduce taxes on crushing of sugarcanes in a bid to help sugar mills

By Subhash Pathak | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Assurance to the effect came during a meeting between a BSMA delegation and sugarcane industries minister Pramod Kumar on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state poll panel is planning to hold Bihar panchayat polls in multiple phases.(PTI file photo)
The state poll panel is planning to hold Bihar panchayat polls in multiple phases.(PTI file photo)
patna news

Bihar panchayat polls: State poll panel moves HC over delay in procuring EVMs

By Anirban Guha Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • The state election panel has been communicating with the ECIL since last year for the purchase of 15,000 EVMs but ECIL did not get the requisite clearances from the election commission of India, said an official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP