Bihar records highest single-day Covid-19 vaccination
- State to rope in PRI representatives as vaccination mobilisers.
Bihar created a record of sorts when it inoculated 1,73,137 people — the highest in a single day in the state — on Monday. The day was celebrated as International Women’s Day.
“Women accounted for 1,00,209 of the 1,47,461 beneficiaries vaccinated in the state for the first dose on Monday,” said Manoj Kumar, executive director, State Health Society, Bihar vaccinations.
The state had mobilised “Jeevika didis” and targeted to inoculate over 1 lakh women on Monday.
Bihar had decided to rope in local representatives of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) as mobilisers and open vaccination centres up to the level of health sub-centres to encourage senior citizens and those with co-morbidities in the 45-59 years’ age bracket to get their jab against Covid-19.
“We expect the cohort model to work better in Bihar. We will involve local PRI representatives, along with anganwadi sevikas, accredited social health activist (ASHA) and healthcare workers (HCWs), to boost the elderly people to get them to our health sub-centres for inoculation,” said Pratyaya Amrit, principal secretary, health, after felicitating 21 women healthcare workers at the department on Monday.
Health minister Mangal Pandey sang paeans to the role of women HCWs in controlling the spread of the contagion.
Bihar has over 10,000 health sub-centres against a target of over 16,600.
Amrit accepted that people preferred walk-in on-spot vaccination over pre-registration for vaccination on the portal.
The state had so far inoculated around 1.70 per cent of the 1.25 crore target group in the first week of the third phase of the vaccination, which began on March 1, after the inoculation of the HCWs and frontline workers (FLWs).
Nearly 1.55 per cent or 1.69 lakh of the 1.09 crore senior citizens (60 years and above) and 29,867 (1.86 per cent) of the 16 lakh people with any of the 20 specified co-morbidities in the 45-59 years of age group, had taken the first jab till Monday.
“People, especially those in villages, are reluctant to take the vaccine, as they feel the virus is confined to the urban populace and is non-existent in rural areas. They ask our vaccination mobilisers why they need to take the vaccine shot when the virulence of the disease has ebbed to being almost non-existent in rural areas,” said Amrit.
Vaccine hesitancy, he said, was more among senior citizens.
“The elderly are apprehensive of adverse reaction post-immunisation though only 91 minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported so far out of the 8.33 lakh people vaccinated in the state so far. The elders feel they are better off without the vaccine shot, and should not take unnecessary risk,” added Amrit.
The virus, which had last year spread to all 38 districts of the state, is now confined to 13 districts, with state capital Patna reporting almost 50 per cent of the state’s new Covid-19 cases.
Patna accounted for 13 of the 30 new cases on March 6. Begusarai reported 3, East Champaran, Madhepura and Madhubani two each while Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Khagaria, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Siwan and Vaishali reported one case each.
With a case recovery rate of 99.29 per cent — among the highest in India — and a mortality rate of 0.58 per cent, which was among the lowest in the country, the fear of Covid-19 among villagers is over. It was this fact, which was now weighing heavy against the vaccination in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar records highest single-day Covid-19 vaccination
- State to rope in PRI representatives as vaccination mobilisers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar CM loses cool in council, asks RJD leader to 'follow rules'
- RJD member Subodh Kumar asked for supplementary during the question hour in the legislative council on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women take centre stage in Bihar Assembly, seek higher representation
- Bihar was the first state to give a 50 per cent quota for women in the panchayats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar slow to push generic drugs using PM’s Janaushadhi project
- In case of PMBJP, procurement is done directly through drug manufacturers by asking them to compete in tender.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Congress leaders in competitive show of strength to lead state unit
- Several party leaders are putting their best foot forward in order to stake a claim to lead the party in the state, said party leaders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar aims to vaccinate 1 lakh women on International Women's Day
- A senior official said workers associated with the Jeevika scheme have been tasked with the job of ensuring high footfall of women for vaccination on March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gandhians plead to Bihar govt to not demolish PMCH, other heritage structures
- Manu Gandhi, in whose arms Mahatma Gandhi had collapsed after falling to bullets of an assassin on January 30, 1948, in Delhi's Birla House, was his dutiful companion in the crusade for Independence and a chronicler of his life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More staff, SOPs in line to get senior citizens to vaccination centres in Bihar
- The low footfall has prompted the state to mobilise more technical manpower so that senior citizens do not have to wait for vaccination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar minister sends brother to govt function, faces opposition anger
- The minister, who is a leader of the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), later said he will make sure to attend events where he is scheduled to be present in future.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State health min says Bihar 'almost' fulfils WHO's doctor-population ratio
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar panchayat officials accused of withdrawing ₹70 lakh without doing work
- A BJP leader has urged chief minister Nitish Kumar to ensure that the money meant for welfare scheme is spent for its purpose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Evaluation of intermediate exam papers begin
- Copy evaluation for Matric examination conducted by Bihar state education board will begin on March 12 and conclude on March 24.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 cases at Bihar’s NMCH, classes stalled, exams put on hold
- After the death of a 2016-batch final-year MBBS student at the NMCH, Shubhendu Shubham (23), who had contracted the virus, the state health department had advised the medical college to get real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR) test of all medicos done.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No city from Bihar in top 10 of Ease of Living Index, Patna climbs a notch
- Four cities from Bihar -- Patna, Biharsharif, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur, participated in the survey. Muzaffarpur was adjudged the lowest in the Ease of Living Index.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar minister promises focus on teaching in mother tongue and learning outcomes
- The minister was replying to the debate on his department’s budgetary demand of ₹38,035 crore, which was passed by the Bihar Vidhan Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox