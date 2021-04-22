Bihar relying on MGNREGS to employ migrants returning from big cities

Bihar government has directed that all migrant workers returning to the state amid the second wave of Covid-19 infections are given job passes and work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) among other central schemes, said officials.

C P Khanduja, director and commissioner, MGNREGA, said the rural development department has already received approval for creating 20 crore mandays of work under the scheme for the new fiscal year and plan to raise it to 30 crore mandays anticipating higher work demand due to the influx of migrants. Respective district magistrates (DMs) have been given the responsibility to gainfully employ the returnees, said the official.

MGNREGA guarantees minimum 100 days of unskilled work to rural households at fixed wages. The central scheme was extensively used last year to provide temporary jobs to several of the roughly 2.5 million migrants who returned home during the Covid-induced lockdown last year. Bihar, home to one of the largest migrant workforce, is again relying on the scheme to engage migrants returning from industrialised states such as Delhi, Maharashtra and Haryana during the ongoing second wave of the virus.

Khanduja said funds were not a problem now since the Central government was expected to release ₹1,000 crore as wage instalment for 5 crore mandays in the first quarter. A MGNREGA manday refers to a day of work provided to a beneficiary under the scheme.

In generating mandays, Bihar was much behind fellow states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan with huge migrant populations.

In the last fiscal Bihar created 22 crore mandays; whereas UP created 39 crore, Bengal 41 crore and Rajasthan 45 crore.

“We performed as per our target,” Khanduja said, adding there were issues regarding delayed fund flows from the Centre in January and February this year. “The state’s government initially targeted 18 crore mandays in the last fiscal, which was revised to 20 crore mandays. In February, it was revised to 22 crore mandays,” he said.

The MGNREGA commissioner said low wages under the scheme in comparison to the wages offered by the state government was another reason for a lesser job demand under the employment scheme in the state. Workers get ₹198 per manday under the scheme whereas the minimum wage fixed for unskilled labourers by the state is ₹304 per day, as per the revision effective from April 1, 2021.

Khanduja said Bihar created 7 crore mandays in May and June last year, which was a record of sorts. “It shows there was high job creation when migrants were returning home after the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed,” he said.

Education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, when asked about the state’s lower rating in terms of mandays generated under the MGNREGS, said, “There has been a quantum jump in job card holders and work has been given as per demand.”