Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh’s son joins JD(U)

PATNA: Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Tuesday inducted in its fold Ajeet Singh, younger son of opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) state president Jagdanand Singh, along with several other leaders at an event organised at the party’s state office in Patna.

Ajeet Singh was with the RJD till recently but announced his plans to switch sides a few days ago. At the event today, Singh slammed the RJD for ignoring dedicated party workers and alleged that only those having money can look forward to getting a ticket.

“There is no place for committed workers in the RJD. Those who have big money get tickets for assembly and council seats. The party had also opposed reservation for upper castes,” he said. Singh also showered fulsome praise on chief minister Nitish Kumar saying that the latter was working relentlessly for development of the state trying to bring back its past glory.

The event was attended by the JD(U)’s national president and member of Parliament (MP), Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh and several other senior leaders.

Reacting to his son’s decision to join the JD(U), Jagdanand Singh said he does not take cognizance of such matters. “The RJD is a party of socialists and all workers play a big role in spreading its ideology,” he said.