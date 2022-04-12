Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh’s son joins JD(U)
PATNA: Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Tuesday inducted in its fold Ajeet Singh, younger son of opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) state president Jagdanand Singh, along with several other leaders at an event organised at the party’s state office in Patna.
Ajeet Singh was with the RJD till recently but announced his plans to switch sides a few days ago. At the event today, Singh slammed the RJD for ignoring dedicated party workers and alleged that only those having money can look forward to getting a ticket.
“There is no place for committed workers in the RJD. Those who have big money get tickets for assembly and council seats. The party had also opposed reservation for upper castes,” he said. Singh also showered fulsome praise on chief minister Nitish Kumar saying that the latter was working relentlessly for development of the state trying to bring back its past glory.
The event was attended by the JD(U)’s national president and member of Parliament (MP), Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh and several other senior leaders.
Reacting to his son’s decision to join the JD(U), Jagdanand Singh said he does not take cognizance of such matters. “The RJD is a party of socialists and all workers play a big role in spreading its ideology,” he said.
34-yr-old man shot dead in Zira village
Ferozepur A 34-year-old man was shot dead at a village in Zira of Ferozepur district on Tuesday. In his complaint to the police, Gurpreet Singh of Mastewala village in Zira said when he and his brother Daljeet Singh were going to his their fields, Nirwail Singh, along with Bakshish Singh, Lakha Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gurmail Singh and Sonu, stopped them midway and Nirwail fired gunshots. Daljeet died on the spot.
Low-intensity blast at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s function; One held
In a second breach in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's security in less than a month, a youngster detonated a low-intensity blast barely 20 feet from the stage from where the CM was meeting around 250 people at Silao in his home district Nalanda on Tuesday, police said. Police have arrested Subham. The incident happened at Silao Gandhi High School.
Baisakhi: Over 1,900 Sikh pilgrims cross over to Pak
AMRITSAR A total of 1,949 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday to celebrate Baisakhi. The festival is also marked as the Khalsa Foundation Day. After crossing over to Pakistan, the jatha members were received by the other members and office-bearers of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Ameer Singh.
PNB fraud: Close aide of Nirav Modi remanded to CBI custody
Mumbai A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Tuesday remanded a close associate of fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi, Subhash Shankar Parab, to CBI custody till April 26. Parab, the 16th accused to be arrested in the massive fraud at Punjab National Bank, was deported to India from Cairo, Egypt. CBI officials took him in custody after he landed at Mumbai International Airport early on Tuesday morning.
Activist Satish Uke moves court seeking copy of late CBI judge BH Loya’s handwritten letter
Activist-lawyer Satish Uke, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case, on Tuesday filed an application before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, seeking copies of the documents seized by ED from his residence. Uke claimed the documents included the original copy of a handwritten letter sent by late special Central Bureau of Investigation judge BH Loya, revealing that he was pressured by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
