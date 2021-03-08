Bihar slow to push generic drugs using PM’s Janaushadhi project
- In case of PMBJP, procurement is done directly through drug manufacturers by asking them to compete in tender.
Bihar was behind the national average in terms of growth in sale of medicines through Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), as the Prime Minister announced on Sunday that Ayush medicines would now also be available under the scheme to patients, along with generic allopathic medicines at 50% - 90% cheaper rates than branded drugs.
The state registered 57% upswing in sales under the PMBJP during the last 11 months. This was, however, 3% less than the national average growth of 60% till February, said officials.
Though Bihar, during this period, has been able to increase the number of PMBJP centres from 161 to 222, the pace of opening such centres has been far from satisfactory, said an official of the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers, requesting anonymity.
As per the Centre’s roadmap, Bihar should have had at least 534 such stores — at least one in each of its 534 revenue blocks. Of the 222 existing outlets, 29 are in Patna alone. Sixty-one more such centres are to open across the state by the end of the year.
“Bihar does not have a standard operating procedure (SOP) on how to open such stores in the state. As a result, it leads to inordinate delay in processing any request for opening of the PMBJP outlet at a government health facility,” he said.
“A state facility has to give its consent for opening such an outlet on its campus. This does not happen smoothly even in Patna. The situation is worse in districts, where civil surgeons are generally not proactive,” said the officer, who requested anonymity.
In Patna, for instance, the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) and the AIIMS do not have PMBJP outlets. The two facilities, however, have Amrit stores, which provide implants and generic drugs at subsidised cost.
Amrit stores are owned and run by the PSU HLL Lifecare. Here the government caps the price of drugs purchased through distributors. In case of PMBJP, procurement is done directly through drug manufacturers by asking them to compete in tender, floated through the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India, a PSU of the Central government. As a result, the common man generally gets a higher discount on drugs purchased through PMBJP outlets.
The Nalanda Medical College Hospital and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) are among the few centres in Patna to have an Amrit store as well as PMBJP outlet on their campuses.
Another reason for the less than the national growth in sale of generic drugs in Bihar was the reluctance among doctors to prescribe them.
BJP MP from Aurangabad Sushil Kumar Singh acknowledged this fact and requested doctors to prescribe generic drugs.
“Our Prime Minister has named you (doctors) Corona warriors. My earnest request to you is to prescribe maximum generic drugs. Branded drugs should be prescribed only under compelling circumstances, so that the financial burden on patients is reduced,” said Singh at a function at the IGIMS.
IGIMS superintendent Dr Manish Mandal said the institute had already issued instructions to its doctors to write generic drugs on their prescriptions after a PMBJP store was opened on its campus on September 24, last year.
Talking of red tape in Bihar, Pawan Kejriwal, who runs the PMBJP store at IGIMS said, “I had to wait for four years to open the store. The authorities cancelled three of my previous allotment orders during this period before I competed the fourth time last year.”
The Centre had initially advised states to earmark land on its hospital campuses to open Amrit stores, to provide affordable and reliable generic drugs, stents and implants under the PMBJP, re-launched in November 2016.
Bihar was slow to soak in the concept when generic drug stores were first mooted in 2008 under ‘Jan Aushadhi’, a project for sale of generic drugs through exclusive outlets called the ‘Jan Aushadhi medical store’. It was not before 2017-18 that the first Amrit store opened at Patna’s IGIMS.
Also Read: Bihar Congress leaders in competitive show of strength to lead state unit
In September 2015, the 'Jan Aushadhi scheme' was revamped as 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana' (PMJAY). To give further impetus to the scheme, it was again renamed as ‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana’ in November 2016.
Two years back, Bihar had only 132 (approx) generic drugs stores as against thousands of retail outlets selling branded medicines. Darbhanga, Lakhisarai, Sheohar and Sheikhpura were then among a few districts which did not have any generic drugs store.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar slow to push generic drugs using PM’s Janaushadhi project
- In case of PMBJP, procurement is done directly through drug manufacturers by asking them to compete in tender.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar aims to vaccinate 1 lakh women on International Women's Day
- A senior official said workers associated with the Jeevika scheme have been tasked with the job of ensuring high footfall of women for vaccination on March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gandhians plead to Bihar govt to not demolish PMCH, other heritage structures
- Manu Gandhi, in whose arms Mahatma Gandhi had collapsed after falling to bullets of an assassin on January 30, 1948, in Delhi's Birla House, was his dutiful companion in the crusade for Independence and a chronicler of his life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More staff, SOPs in line to get senior citizens to vaccination centres in Bihar
- The low footfall has prompted the state to mobilise more technical manpower so that senior citizens do not have to wait for vaccination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar minister sends brother to govt function, faces opposition anger
- The minister, who is a leader of the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), later said he will make sure to attend events where he is scheduled to be present in future.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State health min says Bihar 'almost' fulfils WHO's doctor-population ratio
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar panchayat officials accused of withdrawing ₹70 lakh without doing work
- A BJP leader has urged chief minister Nitish Kumar to ensure that the money meant for welfare scheme is spent for its purpose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Evaluation of intermediate exam papers begin
- Copy evaluation for Matric examination conducted by Bihar state education board will begin on March 12 and conclude on March 24.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 cases at Bihar’s NMCH, classes stalled, exams put on hold
- After the death of a 2016-batch final-year MBBS student at the NMCH, Shubhendu Shubham (23), who had contracted the virus, the state health department had advised the medical college to get real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR) test of all medicos done.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No city from Bihar in top 10 of Ease of Living Index, Patna climbs a notch
- Four cities from Bihar -- Patna, Biharsharif, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur, participated in the survey. Muzaffarpur was adjudged the lowest in the Ease of Living Index.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar minister promises focus on teaching in mother tongue and learning outcomes
- The minister was replying to the debate on his department’s budgetary demand of ₹38,035 crore, which was passed by the Bihar Vidhan Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Dy CM promises makeover of Hindu holy site at Simaria Ghat
- The deputy CM acknowledged the members’ sentiments and said he would strive to resolve the issues affecting the devotees and tourists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Two women raped, two minors shot at in separate incidents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phanishwar Nath Renu’s birth centenary: Call to turn village into tourist spot
- Nitish Kumar had got Renu Bhawan built in the village at a cost of ₹two crore but tourism infrastructure needs to be developed for customized tour packages, says Renu's son.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
175 LJP functionaries join BJP; party disowns turncoats
- A senior LJP leader, who quit the party, said the LJP was reduced to a drawing room organisation where even old party workers didn’t have access to Chirag Paswan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox