Bihar Speaker bats for financial autonomy to Assembly on lines of Lok Sabha
Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday batted for financial autonomy to the Legislative Assembly on lines of the Lok Sabha, saying that depending on the state government in financial matters affects the independent nature of the Assembly.
“Bihar Vidhan Sabha should get financial autonomy like the Lok Sabha, as depending on the state government in financial matters affects the independent nature of the Assembly. A letter in this regard from the Lok Sabha had been sent to the chief secretaries of all the states in December itself,” he said, directing the senior officials of the Bihar government and Vidhan Sabha to visit the Lok Sabha to study in this regard.
He was speaking at a meeting called to deliberate on the resolution regarding financial autonomy to Vidhan Sabha Secretariats on the lines of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which was passed at the 82nd All India Presiding Officers Conference. The conference was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Shimla last November.
Parliamentary affairs secretary Brajesh Malhotra, finance secretary Lokesh Kumar and Vidhan Sabha secretary Pawan Kumar Pandey were present at the meeting, held in the Speaker’s chamber.
The Speaker said that the demand for financial autonomy was the need of the hour. “It was one of the issues discussed at the 82nd All-India Presiding Officers’ conference. Himachal Pradesh became the first state to provide financial autonomy to the legislature, while other states are also working on it. Bihar being the mother of democracy should take a lead in this regard,” he said.
Sinha said the financial autonomy was necessary due to the nature of work of the legislatures and it should not get affected by the executives in any way. “The governor happens to head the legislature, which supervises the activities of the executive to ensure smooth administration in accordance with legislative intent,” he added.
Amit Shah to visit Bengaluru today; likely to address 'unrest' in party
Union home minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bengaluru on Wednesday night to attend a conference of the ministry of culture and the Confederation of the Indian Industries conference, 'Sankalp Se Siddhi'. He will fly from Delhi to Bengaluru in the evening, reports said. According to his itinerary, he is set to participate in the conference on Thursday at around 11 am and fly back to Delhi at around 2.30 pm.
ED attaches ₹415 crore assets of 2 builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash Bhosale in DHFL-Yes Bank case
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 400 crore linked to builders, Sanjay Chhabria and Avinash Bhosale in connection with the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited-Yes Bank fraud case. Private developer Sanjay Chhabria of the Radius Group, and Avinash Bhosale, the promoter of the Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd and father-in-law of former Congress minister Vishwajit Kadam, were arrested by ED in the case on June 7 and June 28, respectively.
Kuldeep Bishnoi quits as Congress MLA from Haryana assembly, set to join BJP
The Haryana Congress rebel MLA from Adampur, Kuldeep Bishnoi, resigned from the assembly on Wednesday, a day before he is set to join the BJP. Also read: Congress rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP on Thursday Accompanied with his wife Renuka, 53-year-old Bishnoi met Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta in the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh and handed over his resignation, paving the way for the Adampur byelection.
Bollywood director’s phone snatched from Delhi’s Connaught Place
A Bollywood director became the latest victim of phone snatching after bike-borne thieves mugged him in the inner circle of Cannaught Place in Delhi on Monday night while he was booking a cab. The complainant, identified as Yogesh Ishwar Dhabuwala, told the police that he was standing at the edge of the street around 10:20 pm and was about to book a cab when two men came on a bike and snatched his phone.
