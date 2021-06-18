Bihar STF arrests gangster from Gurugram for abduction, murder of Nepali citizen

A joint team of Bihar’s Special Task Force (STF) and Supaul police arrested a gangster from Haryana’s Gurugram on Thursday in connection with the abduction and subsequent murder of a Nepali citizen in Birpur police station area on April 19. The Interpol had issued a red notice against him in 2012.

Ramkumar alias Rajkumar Yadav alias RK alias Nepali alias Maowadi was arrested by a team led by DIG (STF) Binay Kumar and brought to Bihar. He was involved in the abduction and murder of one Somanth Yadav, a resident of Bairiyahi in Sirha district of Nepal. Somnath Yadav was abducted on April 9 for a ransom of Rs1.5 crore in Nepali currency. He was the head of a noted finance company in Nepal. He was killed and his body dumped in Kosi river when his family refused to pay the ransom on April 19.

The matter came to light when Nepal Police started inquiring about Somnath Yadav’s abduction. They found that Somnath Yadav was kept in the house of one Umesh Yadav, a resident of Mahua village in Supaul district. The Nepal Police sought help from Interpol, leading to Supaul police lodging an FIR on May 31 against five persons, including Ramkumar, on the basis of the statement of Somnath Yadav’s father Harinarayan Yadav.

Also Read | Honeytrapped businessman sets himself on fire over extortion threats

Police said that Ramkumar, a resident of Sukhipur in Sirha district, is wanted in several cases of murder, loot, bomb blast and abduction. He is also the self-styled commander of an organised outfit.

Supaul SP Manoj Kumar on Thursday said that following directions from Interpol and Bihar’s CID department, he constituted an SIT led by DSP Ramanand Kaushal and arrested one Satish Yadav from Phulkahi in Madhubani district. During interrogation, Satish revealed that Somnath was killed and his body dumped in Kosi river by Ramkumar. Later, police launched a search operation to recover the body but in vain. Police also recovered the SUV from Madhubani after the arrest of another accused Ramanand Yadav.