Bihar to play a leading role in the resolve for a ‘Viksit Bharat-2047,’ says Samrat

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday highlighted the development work undertaken across the country and in Bihar to mark the completion of 12 years of the Central government. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and presented a detailed roadmap of the government’s future plans for Bihar’s development. Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary. (HT Photo)

In his first media interaction after becoming the chief minister of the state, the CM said that the BJP has always strived to fulfil its ideological and political commitments. And it is this commitment with which the state government is making continuous efforts to improve the industrial climate in Bihar. He mentioned that several new industrial projects have been launched in recent years, and major investors are showing interest in the state.

He said a target to materialise industrial investments worth ₹5 lakh crore in Bihar by November 20 has been set in, when the NDA government completes a year in office. He emphasised that by achieving this goal would place Bihar among the country’s leading industrial states and announced that work on a data center project in the state is set to begin soon, creating new opportunities in the IT and technology sectors.

“The state is rapidly becoming the top choice for investors. It is with this aim and attract investors, those applying to set up industries would no longer face long waits. The government is preparing to implement a system ensuring that essential proposals related to industries receive approval within 30 days. This will simplify the process of starting a business and boost investors confidence,” he said.

The CM stated that Rajgir and Munger would be developed as a defence corridor as the country is advancing rapidly in the field of defence production and Bihar would also become a part of this growth journey. “The creation of the defence corridor will generate new employment opportunities and increase investment in the state,” he said.

Choudhary stated that efforts are underway to connect every district in Bihar with better air connectivity and informed that work has begun on a plan to construct a new airstrip between Rajgir and the Sasaram-Kaimur region.

Replying to a query on Opposition’s allegations that the state of the government exchequer has been dire since the state distributed ₹10,000 to women prior to the elections, the CM said that the state budget stands at ₹3.47 lakh crore today, with an average daily expenditure of around ₹1,000 crore. “As of June 12, an amount exceeding ₹1,500 crore is available in the treasury. Regarding the matter of drawing funds from the BCF (Bihar Contingency Fund) — which has come to light — my clear view is that if you are sourcing additional funds for items not originally in the budget, you must make the necessary provisions; hence, the funds were allocated separately. There are no two ways about it, this reflects the government’s financial discipline. Since the House is not currently in session and the first supplementary budget is due, we will incorporate this into that supplementary budget when it is presented,” he said.

Choudhary, whose government too has been facing allegations ofcorruption after arrest of contractor Rishu Shree and his alleged links with several top bureaucrats of the state, with allegations that investigative agencies allowing corrupt individuals to go scot-free, made it clear that there is going to be no compromise. “There will be absolutely no compromise. There are no two ways about it. If there is evidence against anybody regardless of the level or the agency involved, and based on any documentary evidence obtained or emerging during the course of the investigation, no one will be spared. That much is certain,” he said while referring to the case of IAS Sanjeev Hans and added that “the government would not hesitate in taking action against political leaders, middlemen, officials, if there involvement in corruption is found.”

On the issue of continuation of RLM leader Deeepak Prakash as minister, the CM replied, “One can remain minister for five months and 29 days only.” Prakash was denied a MLC ticket putting his minister chair in jeopardy.

The CM also listed the major achievements of the state during Modi-Nitish regime. “Bihar has made significant progress in the road and power sectors. The state ranks among the leading states in the country regarding the construction of rural roads and village connectivity.,” he said.

Speaking on the state’s financial situation, the chief minister affirmed that the government is fully committed to ensuring the payment of teachers’ salaries and pensions. “Teachers’ salaries and pensions are their fundamental rights; therefore, they cannot be withheld under any circumstances,” he said and instructed officials to ensure that utilisation certificates for development schemes are obtained, but emphasised that there must be no hindrance to the payment of salaries and pensions.

‎He stated that Bihar’s economic position has strengthened following the implementation of GST. Compared to the 2004–14 period, the state has received more than four times the amount in central taxes and assistance from the Union government over the last 12 years. The state budget has risen to ₹3.47 lakh crore. The chief minister added that the loans taken for development projects are well-planned, and repayments are being made regularly.

The CM mentioned that Prime Minister Modi has directed states to regularly review pending schemes. “In line with this, the Bihar government has also taken a significant decision. I would personally review all major projects costing over ₹100 crore. This will help identify the reasons for delays in projects and enable the speedy completion of development works,” he said.

“Despite the prohibition on alcohol, Bihar is benefiting from the tax collection mechanism under the GST regime involving the central government. The state’s direct share amounts to around ₹60,000 crore, while the remaining resources are mobilised through central government assistance and the state’s own efforts,” he added.

The CM stated that Bihar would play a crucial role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) by 2047. He noted that both the nation and Bihar have entered a new era of prosperity and development, with the central and state governments working together rapidly in this direction.

He added that Bihar is changing rapidly and will scale new heights of development in the coming years.