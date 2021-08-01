Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar to receive widespread rain till August 5: MeT
Bihar to receive widespread rain till August 5: MeT

Bihar to receive widespread rain till August 5: MeT
By Megha, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 09:45 PM IST

While heavy rains lashed south-west and south-central parts of the state and light to moderate rains occurred at most places during past 24 hours, meteorologists have predicted widespread to fairly widespread rain in southern and western parts of the state till August 5.

According to weather officials, the state will witness heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning on Tuesday and Wednesday owing to conducive weather mechanisms.

As per daily bulletin issued, Indrapuri received 120mm rain, Dehri 90mm, Adhwara 80mm, Dinara 70mm, Bhabhua 60mm and Sherghati 50mm rain during past 24 hours.

Explaining the meteorological condition, weatherman SK Mandal said, “The state is likely to receive enhanced rain activities in first week of August under the influence of weather system formed over neighbouring states. As per the current numerical model and radar observation, a monsoon trough line is passing through Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Besides, a well-marked low-pressure area has formed over south-east Uttar Pradesh which is likely to move north-eastwards across southern parts of Uttar Pradesh in next two days.”

Winds at the speed of 20 to 30kmph are likely to blow in south Bihar, he said.

The Patna MeT centre has also issued a yellow colour warning for thunderstorm and lightning activities till August 4.

Meanwhile, the state registered 19% surplus rain during June and July. As per MeT data, Bihar has received 613.1mm rain against normal rainfall of 516.7 mm between June 1 to July 31. Of 38 districts, 20 received normal rain, 14 excess, two large excess and two deficient between the same time period.

