Bihar to recruit teachers through central test, won’t hold own exam

Bihar government has taken a policy decision not to hold state-level teachers eligibility test, as the Central teachers eligibility test (CTET), conducted twice a year across all states, is proving enough to cater to the state’s needs for qualified teachers.

The decision was taken at high-level review meeting held under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary (education) Deepak Kumar Singh in the light of the recent Patna High Court order, directing the state government to take a considered view on the holding teachers’ eligibility test (TET).

“As per the provisions laid down under the Bihar Elementary School Service (appointment, promotion, transfer, disciplinary proceeding and service condition) Rules. 2020, qualifying TET conducted either by the Centre or state is required for teachers’ recruitment. The Centre holds it twice a year. in July and December. As such, need for another similar test at the state level is not being felt. If such a need arises in future, the department will take a decision,” said a letter from director (primary education) Ravi Prakash to the secretary, Bihar school examination board (BSEB).

Bihar TET, which should ideally be conducted once a year, could be conducted only twice since the first BTET in 2011. The last time it was held in the state was in 2017. The BTET qualified candidates are still awaiting their appointment. Later, the students approached the Patna High Court, demanding regular conduct of BTET. The HC directed the state government to look into their demand.

The decision to do away with BTET has come just ahead of the proposed seventh phase of recruitment of teachers. The CTET-BTET qualified candidates have already been protesting against the delay in recruitment for the last several days.

Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the decision had been arrived at after detailed deliberations to avoid duplication of efforts. “CTET is also conducted by the state apparatus and the students from Bihar only take the exam. We have no issues with its authenticity and the number of candidates clearing it are more than our requirement. So, organising another parallel test of the same nature and category is not justified. In future, if the need emerges, it can be held, but at present there is no need for duplication of efforts,” he said.

