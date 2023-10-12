Bihar train accident: 2 cousins travelled in same B7 coach but only one survived

Abu Jaid, 27, a part-time motor vehicle driver, and his cousin Md Nasir, 18, were travelling in the same coach of the ill-fated AC-III tier coach B7 of the 12506 North East Express which derailed in Bihar’s Buxar district, but fate had other plans. All of the four deceased person were of passengers travelling in B7 coach. (HT photo)

While Nasir escaped unscathed, Jaid, travelling on berth number 68, was among the four casualties reported so far in the train mishap.

Jaid, a resident of Saptiya Bishanpur village in Bihar’s Kishanganj district, was returning from Delhi, where he had gone three days ago along with his sister and brother-in-law, to see them off for Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

“We were about to go to sleep after having our dinner when the coach derailed”, recalled Nasir.

“Initially, I did not understand what had happened... Everything was beyond our control. I searched for Jaid but didn’t find him. Later, I came to know that he was crushed to death in the train accident,” said Nasir.

Jaid’s mother, Khursheeda Begum, a farmer, remained inconsolable.

“His (Jaid’s) sister and her husband were going for Umrah in Saudi Arabia. Jaid had accompanied them to Delhi to see them off, and was returning home, when he met with the fatal accident,” the sobbing mother said.

“If I had known Jaid won’t return, I would have never told him to go with my daughter and son-in-law to Delhi,” said Begum.

“We were thinking about Jaid’s marriage. Jaid was planning to shift to Delhi in search of a job, so that he could be financially independent before marriage, but destiny had different plans,” she said.

Jaid has two sisters, Tehresun Nisha, 30, and Zeba Parween, 20, who is unmarried.

“Now I am left without a son,” the mother said crying inconsolably.

Kishanganj district magistrate (DM) Tushar Singla said the family will be provided all possible assistance asking the officials to reach out to the bereaved family.

Mujahid Alam, a former legislator of the JD(U), who visited the family, said the body was being brought to Kochadhaman after postmortem examination.

