Bihar: CID takes over triple murder case probe in Muzaffarpur

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bihar police has been asked to probe the murder of a businessman Ashutosh Shahi and his two private bodyguards. Two accused have been arrested so far in the murder case. (Representative file image)

The Bihar police headquarters (PHQ) also stated that the investigation is underway and two accused have been arrested so far in the Muzaffarpur triple murder case.

“In the wake of request of a fair probe from various sections of the society into the murder of real estate businessman, it has been decided to transfer the investigation to CID Bihar,” said an PHQ official familiar with the matter.

On July 21, four assailants opened fire from close range when Shahi was speaking with his lawyer inside the latter’s chamber at Chandwara Azad Road. Shahi died on the spot while his private bodyguards died during treatment, while the third bodyguard underwent treatment in a private hospital.

A case was registered on July 24 based on the statement of Shahi’s wife against six persons.

Muzaffarpur SSP Rakesh Kumar told HT that Muzaffarpur police and IG Tirhut jointly sent a letter to PHQ for a CID probe.

“The PHQ approved our appeal and further probe will start by CID,” said SSP, adding that the Muzaffarpur police have sent them to judicial custody.

He further stated that the injured lawyer is undergoing treatment in police custody.

