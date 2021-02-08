Bihar’s Covid vaccine wastage rate much below permissible limit: State govt
Bihar is among the few states in the country with minimum wastage of vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to the state government.
The state’s cumulative vaccine wastage, in terms of doses, till Saturday was 0.2% for Covaxin and 3.5% for Covishield, with the state having achieved 78% first-dose vaccination footfall against a target of inoculating 476,000 healthcare workers, said a state health officer.
“The vaccine wastage, as on Friday, was 2.3% for Covishield and 1.1% for Covaxin, against an admissible wastage limit of 10% allowed by the ministry of health and family welfare (MoH&FW),” said Manoj Kumar, executive director of the State Health Society and the state nodal officer for vaccination.
Also Read | Need Covid-19 vaccination details? CoWIN info now available on Aarogya Setu app
Gujarat was among 10 states with maximum vaccine wastage under THE MoHFW scanner, said officials.
Bihar haS so far received 1.1 million doses of the two vaccines, of which Covishield accounted for 1 million doses and Covaxin 100,000 doses.
The state has kept rigorous tabs on vaccine wastage. The state health brass had even pulled up a couple of medical colleges, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Bhagalpur and the Nalanda Medical College Hospital in Patna, for slackness in the initial few days of the pan-India launch of the vaccination drive on January 16.
“We issued explicit instructions to keep vaccine wastage at a bare minimum. We have asked our healthcare officials not to open any vaccine vial till a minimum of 10 beneficiaries are present for vaccination. This has helped us keep vaccine wastage low and within permissible limits,” said Kumar.
One vial of Covishield is equivalent to 10 doses and a vial of Covaxin makes for 20 doses, said officials.
The state Saturday initiated inoculation of nearly 240,000 frontline workers.
Bihar achieved 52.55% first-dose vaccination of frontline workers on Saturday when 4,471 out of the targeted 8,507 turned up at 525 vaccination centres across the state. The vaccination of frontline workers was in addition to 15,450 healthcare workers out of targeted 50,150 to be vaccinated in the state on Saturday.
As many as 28 district magistrates, 16 superintendents of police, the municipal commissioner of Muzaffarpur and six additional district magistrates were among the 4,471 frontline workers vaccinated on day one of their vaccination against coronavirus, said Kumar.
“There were no reports of adverse event following immunization (AEFI) reported from any of the frontline workers vaccinated Sunday,” Kumar said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s Covid vaccine wastage rate much below permissible limit: State govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination info of defence personnel in Bihar to be kept under wraps
- The Central government has set up an exclusive channel with the defence ministry for this purpose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cabinet expansion before budget session, says Bihar BJP chief
- The CM has been running his government with 14 ministers, as against the permissible 36 members of the state Cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s organic corridor produce reaps rich harvest in Patna’s roadside markets
- Such organic food selling points can also seen at Rajvanshi Nagar and Patliputra Colony vegetable markets in the city and many more neighbourhood markets are likely to be added to the list in the coming days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aspirants booked for having impersonators take recruitment test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 labourers killed, 5 ill, after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar
- Bihar police was trying to trace the culprits who supplied the deadly liquor to the labourers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar defends barring people with criminal antecedents from getting jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Raj Bhawan vests SHEC with power to vet varsity statutes, ordinances
- According to a senior official, around 73 ordinances, regulations and draft statutes, many related to distance education courses being run by different universities, are pending and would be referred to the SHEC for examination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8
- Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8, reports ANI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Maoists arrested from Muzaffarpur in Bihar
- Confirming the arrest of the wanted Maoists, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Muzaffarpur, Jayant Kant said both were absconding for many years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna University to start classes for first year students from February 8
- Since the academic session is running late due to Covid-19 outbreak, the initial classes will be taken online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar budget: Fiscal deficit to be near 4% due to Covid-19 induced borrowings
- The state government has already borrowed ₹26,000 crore till January this fiscal as against the target of ₹28,000 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Duplication of beneficiary names on CoWIN app slowing vaccination drive in Bihar
- The issue of duplication of beneficiary names on the portal was first flagged by state authorities last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar plans financial inclusion of rural women by scaling up Jeevika
- Rural women in Jeevika SHGs have been given the job of supplying school uniforms to students from class 1-12 in state-run schools apart from other initiatives for their financial inclusion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar panchayat polls likely in 9-10 phases, starting mid-March; no 2 child norm
- The state government has no plans to implement the two child norm for candidates in the upcoming panchayat polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox