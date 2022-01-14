Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar’s first floating solar power plant to be commissioned
patna news

Bihar’s first floating solar power plant to be commissioned

The solar power plant will be directly connected to the utility power grid from where power will be supplied to consumers
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jan 14, 2022 03:41 PM IST
Copy Link
ByBishnu K Jha

DARBHANGA: Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA) is set to commission the state’s first two MW floating solar power plant in Darbhanga, said electrical superintending engineer Sunil Kumar Das.

As many as 40,04 photovoltaic (PV) panels, each capable of generating 500-watt electricity, will be installed in a pond in Darbhanga’s Kadirabad locality by Delhi based firm AVAADA.

Rohit Kumar Singh, the project manager of AVAADA, said the work for the floating solar power plant started in October last year. However, the foundation work only began on November 15. It is now ready for commissioning, said Singh.

The solar power plant will be directly connected to the utility power grid from where power will be supplied to consumers.

The project is a part of efforts to tap as well as to generate mass awareness about solar energy. The floating solar power plant has been built in line with the state government’s promotion of clean energy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out