Bihar’s largest university crippled by ad hocism
In a first, Bihar’s largest varsity, Magadh University (MU) at Bodh Gaya, which is spread across five districts, has all its four key positions — that of vice chancellor (VC), pro-vice chancellor, registrar and finance officer — under additional charge while incumbent VC Rajendra Prasad remains on medical leave ever since vigilance raids were carried out at his office and Gorakhpur residence over five months ago in a case of alleged financial irregularities, officials said.
The latest resignation at MU has come from pro-VC Vibhuti Nayan Singh. “I have quit as it was not possible for me to continue anymore,” said Singh, who was also the acting VC until Pataliputra University (Patna) VC RK Singh was given additional charge of MU.
In a letter to the incumbent acting VC, Vibhuti Nayan Singh dismissed the charges against him of “not discharging duties properly” and accusing the former of “unilaterally trying to coerce the committee to take decisions as per his wishes”. The acting VC had, on April 20, written to the P-VC and the latter responded immediately with rebuttal and resignation, saying that even during the two-month period as acting VC, he did not have any decision-making power, as per the Raj Bhawan directive to all acting VCs.
Raj Bhawan accepted Vibhuti Narayan Singh’s resignation on Friday and handed over additional charge to Munger University P-VC Jawahar Lal until further orders.
Apart from the pro-VC, the finance officer (FO) of MU, Satya Ratan Prasad, also quit. Registrar PK Verma is already in jail in connection with a case of alleged irregularities.
“In Bihar, officers holding additional charge of 2-3 departments is a common practice, but now it is rampant in universities with all top administrative posts. It is high time the finances of universities are regulated to stem the rot and allow genuine teachers to focus on academics and vie for the top academic posts. This will also end rampant ad hocism. In the last two decades, there has been no regular appointment through advertisement for the posts of registrar, controller of exams, deputy registrar, assistant registrar, chief librarian and librarian etc. in the state universities despite laid down process and prescribed pay as per UGC guidelines,” said Federation of University Teachers’ Associations Bihar (FUTAB) working president Kanhaiya Bahadur Sinha.
At present, the VCs of BRA Bihar University (Muzaffarpur), Pataliputra University (Patna), LN Mithila University (Darbhanga) and Nalanda Open University (Patna) have additional charge of JP University (Chapra), MU (Bodh Gaya), Aryabhatt Knowledge University (Patna) and Veer Kuer Singh University (Ara). AKU has been without a regular VC for nearly one and half years, while its tri-furcation process to create new engineering and medical universities is also underway.
-
Khelo India University Games 2021 kicks off with grand opening ceremony
Breath-taking performances depicting Karnataka's cultural heritage, and a captivating sound and light show added to a grand opening ceremony of the second Khelo India University Games 2021 (KIUG) at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Games were declared open by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. In a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bengaluru for hosting the Games.
-
Bihar to reel under heat wave conditions till April 26: MeT
After a short relief, heatwave conditions gripped the state once again with maximum temperature crossing the 40C mark at several places, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Sunday. According to Patna Meteorological Centre, heatwave conditions prevailed over six districts including Patna, Buxar, Sheikhpura, West Champaran, Samastipur, and Banka on Sunday while 14 districts are likely to come under the grip in the next 72 hours.
-
Pastor arrested for allegedly raping minor in Baghpat
A pastor was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Laliana village, under Chandi Nagar police station, in Baghpat on Sunday, police said. Circle officer of Khekra area Vijay Choudhary said the pastor was arrested on a complaint of the girl's family. They said the girl had on Saturday gone to the church ground for her daily cycling practice when the pastor lured her to a secluded place and raped her.
-
Woman chokes husband to death with teeth in Rohtas
A woman allegedly choked her husband to death by biting her husband, Maharshi Singh's throat at Barna village in Rohtas district on Sunday, police said. According to police, the accused, identified as Lovely Singh, took the step after she lost her temper during a quarrel with her husband, Maharshi Singh. The accused was aggressive in nature and often created tension in the joint family, said elder brother of the deceased, Sushil Singh.
-
Bajrang Muni Das gets bail in hate speech case
LUCKNOW The court of district judge, Sitapur, has granted bail to Bajrang Muni Das, who had allegedly made a hate speech against a section of the society. District judge Sanjai Kumar granted bail to Das of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasi Ashram, in Khairabad town, on Saturday (April 23) in a case of hate speech, which he had allegedly delivered on April 2 against Muslims. “I have no guilt for what I said...,” Das stated.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics