Diesel buses in Patna to get CNG conversion by Sept

Bihar’s transport department aims to convert all diesel-run private buses in state capital Patna into CNG-run by September this year, officials said on Saturday. Buses parked in Patna. (HT file)

Private bus owners will get subsidy up to ₹7.50 lakh for CNG conversion.

The transport department has invited applications from diesel bus operators for getting subsidy under Bihar Clean Fuel (city bus incentive) scheme, 2023.

Transport secretary Pankaj Kumar Pal said that private diesel bus operators can fill application form for getting financial incentive latest by May 27.

“A total of 121 beneficiaries will be selected under the scheme in Patna. The department aims to phase out all diesel-run public vehicles from urban areas of Patna in an effort to reduce air pollution. We will provide financial incentive to applicants for CNG conversion,” he said.

Under the scheme, the selected applicants will get a subsidy of 30% on ex-showroom price or maximum of ₹7.50 lakh for retrofitting of CNG kits. The subsidy will be given to private buses with seating capacity of 24 or 32.

Applicants will have to submit documents including registration certificate, permit, fitness certificate, pollution under control certificate of old vehicle, new CNG quotation, Aadhar card and bank account details.

“After receiving applications, a meeting will be held by district-level committee. List of selected beneficiaries will be published on June 5. After scrutiny, incentives will be released in June,” Pal said.

Currently, a total of 161 CNG buses are operating in the state.

The state government has decided to ban the entry of all diesel-powered city buses in Patna municipal areas and adjoining areas of Danapur, Khagaul and Phulwari Sharif from September 30. The government already banned diesel driven auto rickshaws in Patna in 2022.