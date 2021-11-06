Bihar: Vice-President to attend 2nd convocation of RPCAU on Nov 7

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest at the second convocation of the Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU), Pusa, on the newly built campus of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya College of Horticulture and Forestry, Piprakothi, in Motihari on Sunday, according to an official communication.

The college is a part of the central agricultural university, Pusa (Samastipur).

Governor Phagu Chauhan and chief minister Nitish Kumar will also attend the convocation.

Later in the day, the vice president accompanied by the governor and chief minister will reach Rajgir to inaugurate the 6th International Dharma Dhamma Conference on newly built campus of Nalanda University.

The vice president arrived in Patna on Saturday evening and will stay for one night at Raj Bhawan.

As per the itinerary, the vice president after addressing the convocation of the Central Agricultural University will inaugurate the administrative building of Pandit Deendayal College of Horticulture and Forestry (PDCHF), Piprakothi, Gandak Girls Hostel and Pandit Rajkumar Shukla Hostel of the college, Centre of Excellence on Indegenous Breeds, Piprakothi, and Indigenous Cattle Conservation and Improvement Centre, Madhopur.

RPCAU vice chancellor Ramesh Chandra Srivastava , while thanking the vice president for accepting the invite to attend the convocation, said in a press statement that the central agricultural university was committed to serving the farmers and nation through its innovative research, new technology and education.

RPCAU information officer Kumar Rajyavardhan said the convocation event had been organised at PDCHF, Piprakothi to highlight the facilities on the college campus, which is part of the central agricultural university.

In the afternoon, the vice president along with the governor and chief minister will reach Rajgir to attend the inaugural event of the three-day 6th International Dharma-Dhamma Conference on the theme, “Dharma-Dhamma Traditions in Building a Post-Covid World Order”. A minister from Sri Lanka will also attend the inaugural event.

In a statement, Nalanda University vice chancellor Sunaina Singh said the vice president will inaugurate the conference, which will be attended by more than 200 delegates, dignitaries and scholars from different countries.

“The conference will provide a platform for the best minds from the world of academics, leading statesmen, policymakers, and religious heads from India and abroad to come together to explore new possibilities in building a post-Covid world order,” Singh said.

The vice president will return to New Delhi in the evening, sources said.

.