BJP, JD(U) now in blame game on higher education
In fresh trouble for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal has squarely blamed alliance partner JD(U) of chief minister Nitish Kumar for the less than satisfactory condition of higher education in the province.
This comes days after education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, in a departure from the past, called a meeting of the vice chancellors in the wake of growing discontent among students over derailed exam calendar in the state universities. Traditionally, it’s the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, chairs such meetings.
Speaking at Raxual, which falls under parliamentary constituency of West Champaran which he represents in the Lok Sabha, Jaiswal said he felt like laughing at the JD(U) for demanding a rethink on “Agnipath” scheme. “In Bihar, students still have to wait for six years for their three-year degrees. Education portfolio is with JD(U). They should rethink how the students would get their three-year degree on time. A student who got enrolled in graduation in 2019 is yet to take his second-year exam. The Agnipath scheme has made it easy for students to clear graduation on completion of training, as they would be required to clear just two subjects. Two other subjects would be cleared as part of the training on specialised fields,” he said.
JD(U) hit back immediately, saying the state BJP president should know he was training guns on the Governor, who happens to be the chancellor of state universities. “The chancellor happens to be the administrative head of the state universities. Are those questioning higher education raising fingers at the Chancellor?” asked JD-U spokesman Neeraj Kumar.
In Bihar, higher education has remained a vexed issue, with the government and the chancellor often coming face to face over controlling power in universities.
Earlier this year, controversy surrounding some of the vice chancellors and raids by the vigilance sleuths on Magadh University prompted the Raj Bhawan (Governor House) into writing to the government and describing it as an “infringement on the autonomy of state universities”.
The government also tried to bring a bill to take control of universities, but it got stalled. Later, the CM was made the Chancellor of three new yet-to-be-born universities for medical, engineering and sports. A former additional chief secretary, Sanjay Kumar, had also referred to “diarchy system” in Bihar, with administrative control of varsities with the chancellor although all finances are taken care of the by the state government.
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
-
Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire
Team India received a big boost before the start of their tour of England as star all-rounder R Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics