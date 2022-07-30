BJP leader shot dead in Bihar’s Madhepura district

A local leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party, Bipin Kumar Singh, 59, was shot dead while he was on his way home in his car on late Friday evening at Shahpur under Gualpara police station of Bihar’s Madhepura district, police said. The incident took place at Tikkar Tolo turn on Gualpara- Shahpur Road at about 9pm.

The deceased was also the chairman of the primary agricultural credit society (PACS) in Shahpur panchayat.

According to the police, armed criminals stopped Bipin Kumar Singh’s car and soon started firing at him indiscriminately and he died in the car.

The Gualpara police reached the site and the body was sent to Madhepura district hospital for postmortem.

Madhepura superintendent of police (SP), Rajesh Kumar while confirming the incident said two persons have been detained and police are probing the incident from all angles.

Station house officer Mukesh Kumar said the police have launched a manhunt to nab the criminals. He said the first information report (FIR) has not yet been lodged. The police have got certain clues, he added.

The deceased was an active leader of the BJP in Madhepura district.