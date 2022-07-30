BJP leader shot dead in Bihar’s Madhepura district
A local leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party, Bipin Kumar Singh, 59, was shot dead while he was on his way home in his car on late Friday evening at Shahpur under Gualpara police station of Bihar’s Madhepura district, police said. The incident took place at Tikkar Tolo turn on Gualpara- Shahpur Road at about 9pm.
The deceased was also the chairman of the primary agricultural credit society (PACS) in Shahpur panchayat.
According to the police, armed criminals stopped Bipin Kumar Singh’s car and soon started firing at him indiscriminately and he died in the car.
The Gualpara police reached the site and the body was sent to Madhepura district hospital for postmortem.
Madhepura superintendent of police (SP), Rajesh Kumar while confirming the incident said two persons have been detained and police are probing the incident from all angles.
Station house officer Mukesh Kumar said the police have launched a manhunt to nab the criminals. He said the first information report (FIR) has not yet been lodged. The police have got certain clues, he added.
The deceased was an active leader of the BJP in Madhepura district.
-
MP: Retd bank official dies by suicide after killing wife, injuring children
A 72-year-old retired bank officer died by suicide after killing his 60-year-old wife and injuring their two children by pouring kerosene in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Saturday. The couple's 28-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter were seriously injured and have been admitted to the hospital, said Vivek Agrawal, superintendent of police, Chhindwara. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
-
Medical fraternity calls for removal of Punjab health minister
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed during an inspection, several associations of doctors, including the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, expressed anguish over the incident and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene. Condemning the behaviour of the minister, the Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns the behaviour of the health minister.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year. Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India.
-
HC seeks status report on institutions for persons with disability in Bihar
The Patna high court has directed Bihar's principal secretary, department of education, and the state commissioner for persons with disabilities to file their separate but personal affidavits after ascertaining the exact status with regard to the establishment and functioning of all the institutions within the state falling with the ambit and scope of the Rights of Persons Disability Act, 2016. The Act prescribes the rights and entitlements of a child with disabilities.
-
Punjab govt notifies appointment of Vinod Ghai as advocate general
The Punjab government on Saturday notified criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai's appointment as the state's new advocate general. Also read: Felt humiliated, have talked to Punjab CM: Dr Raj Bahadur after quitting as BFUHS V-C The government had announced his appointment on July 26, soon after incumbent AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu shared his resignation letter dated July 19 on social media. The appointment should not be made. He was appointed senior advocate in 2012.
