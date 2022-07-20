BJP MP accuses forest official of offence under SC/ST Act, writes to Speaker
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Sasaram in Bihar, Chhedi Paswan, has accused Rohtas divisional forest officer (DFO) Manish Kumar Verma of violating protocol and indulging in discriminatory behaviour that constitutes a crime under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
Paswan, in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has demanded a probe against the officer.
Copies of the letter, dated July 18, 2022, and seen by HT, have also been sent to National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the minister, environment and forests, in Bihar.
“The DFO had organized Van Mahotsava on a hill near Sasaram on July 8 and displayed banners of the same on public places. The names of the district magistrate, superintendent of police and representative of an NGO had been written above the name of the MP and my name found fourth place on the banner. When a few locals objected to it, the DFO gave irresponsible and discriminatory statements, which amount to a punishable offence under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” the MP alleged.
“I have been an MP four times, an MLA four times and a minister twice in the state cabinet. In my public life of 45 years, I have been subjected to such discrimination for the first time. The officer involved in law violation and act against the SC/ST Act was not fit to hold a public post,” the MP has said.
DFO Verma didn’t answer calls and messages on his official number.
ED gets six-day remand of arrested aide of CM Soren
A special court here on Wednesday granted six-day remand of a close aide of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Pankaj Mishra, to the Enforcement Directorate, which had arrested him the previous day in connection with a money laundering case, a lawyer said. The federal probe agency had kept Mishra, who is Soren's political representative, at the Kotwali police station premises on Tuesday night after his medical check-up.
Contractor burnt alive over payment dispute in Kanpur
A builder allegedly burnt a contractor alive over a dispute involving ₹18 lakh in Shyam Nagar locality in Kanpur's Chakeri police area, according to an FIR lodged on Wednesday. Victim Rajendra Pal, 49, was rushed to the UHM hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries. He died during treatment after giving a dying declaration, said the police. DCP (East) Pramod Kumar said the builder Shailendra Srivastava and his accountant AK Tiwari have been arrested.
Ghaggar level nears danger mark in Sangrur, farmers worried
The water level in the Ghaggar river is nearing the danger mark at Khanuri town in Sangrur district, leaving the farmers worried. The level was recorded at 741 feet on Wednesday evening, just 6 feet below the danger mark, though the administration claimed that it was “well-prepared” to prevent any major breach. According to the drainage department, the riverbed level is 725 feet, and the water level was recorded at 731 feet on Monday.
Sukhbir Badal leads SAD protest at Jantar Mantar to demand release of Sikh prisoners
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the release of all Sikh prisoners who are allegedly languishing in different jails across India even after the completion of their sentences. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal led the sit-in, during which Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's song “Rihai”, which raises the same issue and was removed from YouTube on the Union government's complaint, was played out.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre over MSP panel
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday slammed the Centre for ignoring the state while constituting the committee for recommending Minimum Support Price for crops. The Union government has formed a committee on MSP, eight months after it promised to set up such a panel. Raghav Chadha claimed that principles of federalism had been “violated” through the non-representation of states, especially Punjab.
