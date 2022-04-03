BJP-JD(U) face off yet again over bulldozer mode of governance in Bihar
PATNA: A war of words has erupted once again between the leading partners of the ruling alliance over the bulldozer culture of governance—coined by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to drive its election campaign in Uttar Pradesh—after the police resorted to heavy machines to attach the house of an absconding criminal in Chapra on Saturday.
Janata Dal (United )’s parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said that Bihar didn’t require a bulldozer culture as the Nitish Kumar model of governance is tried and tested and effective enough to check crimes. “Running bulldozer over houses of the criminals is not justified. There are other ways to reign in criminals,” said Kushwaha, adding that it was Kumar, who not only made the state get rid of its image as a ‘jungle raj’, but also helped it establish several milestones related to growth after 2005.
“The Nitish model of governance is being talked about across the country to curb crimes. The state doesn’t require the bulldozer regime. The bulldozers should be used to remove encroachments on government property,” added Kushwaha, also a former Union minister.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and agriculture minister Amarendra Pratap Singh, however, supported the police action in Chapra and said that bulldozers should run over properties of defiant criminals, who have no respect for the law. “The act to use bulldozers would instill a sense of administrative fear among the criminals like it’s being used to check crime in Uttar Pradesh,” said Singh.
Taking a swipe at the ongoing tussle between the BJP and the JD(U) over bulldozer culture, Congress senior leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) media panelist Prem Chandra Mishra said that the bulldozer culture is very much prevailing in Bihar. “Bulldozer culture signifies autocracy, the growing influence of bureaucracy over governance, and no regard for elected leaders. All are prevailing in Bihar,” said Mishra, adding that CM Kumar had already endorsed the bulldozer culture by participating in the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as CM of Uttar Pradesh.
The call for resorting to a bulldozer style of governance in Bihar was raised first in the assembly when BJP MLAs including Haribhushan Thakur and Vinay Bihar after Yogi Adityanath’s regime managed to get the thumping majority in UP after the state polls. Many senior JD(U) leaders including energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav had objected to the BJP’s instance of replicating Yogi’s model of governance to establish the rule of law.
The Yogi government had bulldozed properties of many alleged criminals in the state and the BJP leaders had made it the chief electoral agenda to win the popular confidence.
Former CM and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi, too, had advocated using harsh action against anti-socials in the backdrop of the physical assault on Nitish Kumar in Bihar Sharif and said that the state, too, needs a CM with bulldozers at disposal. Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, however, had mocked Yogi’s bulldozer style saying his bulldozers had miserably failed to demolish inflation and unemployment in UP and check law and order.
-
Was promised to stay on by a senior minister but evicted in a wrong way , says Chirag
Lok Janshakti Party ( Ram Vilas) president and MP, Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that he as well as his mother felt ' cheated' when officials came over to vacate the 12, Janpath sprawling bungalow in New Delhi a few days back despite having been assured by a senior union minister to stay put for a while.
-
Sassoon to get Maha’s first voice & speech diagnostic and treatment clinic
Beginning Thursday, the Sassoon General Hospital will get Maharashtra's first voice and speech diagnostic and rehabilitation clinic as part of its ENT (ear-nose-throat) department which will soon be ready to serve patients. The clinic will not only diagnose voice-related problems but will also help patients undergo corrective surgery if required and also rehabilitation. The centre will have eight ENT surgeons who are associated with the hospital and will get modern machinery through CSR.
-
Hiranandani Hospital to investigate violation of patient privacy
Mumbai A day after a Twitter thread alleging violation of patient privacy at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai went viral, the hospital said that an internal committee is investigating the incident of a housekeeping staff walking in during a woman's electrocardiogram test. The incident took place on April 2, when a 35-year-old writer went to the hospital for an ECG. They said that the committee will meet on Monday.
-
Covid: 10% people yet to be fully jabbed in Pune, search operation on
PWhile the government has now eased all Covid-19 related restrictions in the state, a majority of the people are yet to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. 10% of the people have not completed their vaccination due to which a search operation will be initiated for such people this month by the gram panchayat, nagar panchayat and other local self government bodies.
-
Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba offers prayers at Kashi temples, says he is feeling blessed
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba offered prayers at three prominent temples in Varanasi (Kashi) on Sunday. These temples included the Kaal Bhairav, Kashi Vishwanath and Samrajyeshwar Pashupatinath shrines. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the grand welcome accorded to him in Varanasi. The Nepal PM and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba reached Varanasi earlier in the day. Cultural programmes were performed at 15 locations on the way.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics