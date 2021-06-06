BPSC 64th final results out, 1454 candidates qualify

Om Prakash Gupta has topped the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 64th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE), results of which were declared on Sunday.

Vidyasagar and Anurag Anand secured the second and third position respectively. All three toppers have been selected for Bihar Administrative Services.

As per the BSPC, altogether 1454 candidates have qualified the exam while 11 posts identified for specially abled/ physically challenged persons have been left unfulfilled for want of desired candidates.

A total of 28 candidates have been selected for Bihar Administrative Service, 40 for Bihar Police Service, 10 for Bihar Finance Service (Commercial Tax Officer), 02 for Jail Superintendent, 8 for Sub Registrar/Joint Sub Registrar.

Amarendra Kumar, joint secretary-cum examination controller of BPSC , “Despite Covid-19 crisis and lockdown, we conducted written exam last year following safety norms. The commission put all efforts for the preparation of results during pandemic.”

The commission conducted interviews for 3799 shortlisted candidates from December 1, 2020 to February 10, 2021. Out of them, 1454 candidates have qualified the 64th CCE based on marks scored in the mains examination and personal interview. The cut off marks for unreserved category is 446 for written exam and 535 for final exam while for unreserved female category cut off marks is 430 for written exam and 513 for final exam.

BPSC officials said the mark sheets for all the candidates will be released under Marksheet Tab on the official website.

BPSC conducted 64th exam to fill 1465 vacant posts in different government departments. More than 2.95 lakh candidates appeared in 64th prelims exam conducted in 2018.