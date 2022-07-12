BPSC exam paper leak: DySP arrested, sent to judicial custody for 14 days
A deputy superintendent of police (DySP) was arrested Tuesday in connection with the leakage of question paper of the preliminary examination for state civil services that was conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on May 8 this year and cancelled the same day, police said.
The arrested officer, Ranjit Kumar Razak, a resident of Katihar district, is currently posted as DySP with the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).
Nayyar Husnain Khan, additional director general of police and chief of Bihar Police’s economic offence unit (EOU) which is probing the case, said Razak, a DySP of 2014 batch, was produced before a court in Patna, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.
“He used to get people appointed in state government services through various exams conducted by the BPSC for money. He was in touch with several suspects and key players in this racket,” Khan said.
He said the DySP was in constant touch with the one of the prime accused, Shakti Kumar, who runs a college in Gaya. Shakti was the organisation secretary in former union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s erstwhile Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, which has since merged with the Janata Dal (United).
According to EOU officials who didn’t wish to be named, Razak was charge-sheeted in a forgery case in 2012 in which he was accused of smuggling out answer sheets from the strong room to fill up answers for candidates of competitive examinations conducted by Bihar Staff Selection Commission. On April 11, 2014, the Patna High granted him anticipatory bail in the case.
So far, 16 people have been arrested in the BPSC exam paper leak case, which include a revenue officer, a block development officer, a school teacher, among others.
SBSP yet to take a call on presidential election, keeps everyone guessing
LUCKNOW The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which has kept its ally Samajwadi Party, opposition and the ruling party camps guessing on whom it will vote for in the presidential election, will take a call in this regard on Saturday after meeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, said party officials.
Cab driver drives into overflowing lake in Thane; rescued by
A cab driver who took a passenger from Chembur to Diva in Thane on Monday night through heavy downpour was in for a nightmare. The driver, Yusuf Pathan, 28 works with Raza enterprises as a driver and was tasked with driving one of the clients to Diva.
Masked men open fire at coaching institute in Haryana’s Ladwa
Four days after the attack on a private hospital in Karnal, two bike-borne men opened fire at the main entrance of a private coaching institute on the Yamunanagar-Karnal Road in Ladwa on Tuesday. The manager of the institute, Chetanya Career Consultants, Sunil Kumar, said, “When the men started shooting at the main entrance, the people in the reception area dived behind furniture to save themselves.” Cops are yet to ascertain the reason for the attack.
SAD youth wing to hold tractor march against ban on Moose Wala & Grewal's songs
The Shiromani Akali Dal's youth wing- Youth Akali Dal, said it will take out a tractor march on Thursday, opposing the Centre's ban on two Punjabi songs – 'SYL' by late Sidhu Moose Wala and 'Rihai' by Kanwar Grewal. Taking to Twitter, YAD president Parambans Singh Romana said the Akali Dal views the ban on these two songs as an attempt by the Centre to suppress the voice and sentiment of Punjabis.
Four more arrests in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
KANPUR The Special Investigation Team formed to investigate heinous crimes committed during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, arrested four more people, including a three-time corporator, for allegedly killing 13 people in Dabauli and Govind Nagar areas of the city. SIT DIG Balendu Bhushan Singh said the arrests were made in four cases after raids conducted by the SIT teams. So far, the team had arrested 21 people of the total 73 listed accused in 11 cases.
