BPSC exam paper leak: DySP arrested, sent to judicial custody for 14 days

A deputy superintendent of police (DySP) was arrested Tuesday in connection with the leakage of question paper of the preliminary examination for state civil services that was conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on May 8 this year and cancelled the same day, police said.

The arrested officer, Ranjit Kumar Razak, a resident of Katihar district, is currently posted as DySP with the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).

Nayyar Husnain Khan, additional director general of police and chief of Bihar Police’s economic offence unit (EOU) which is probing the case, said Razak, a DySP of 2014 batch, was produced before a court in Patna, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

“He used to get people appointed in state government services through various exams conducted by the BPSC for money. He was in touch with several suspects and key players in this racket,” Khan said.

He said the DySP was in constant touch with the one of the prime accused, Shakti Kumar, who runs a college in Gaya. Shakti was the organisation secretary in former union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s erstwhile Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, which has since merged with the Janata Dal (United).

According to EOU officials who didn’t wish to be named, Razak was charge-sheeted in a forgery case in 2012 in which he was accused of smuggling out answer sheets from the strong room to fill up answers for candidates of competitive examinations conducted by Bihar Staff Selection Commission. On April 11, 2014, the Patna High granted him anticipatory bail in the case.

So far, 16 people have been arrested in the BPSC exam paper leak case, which include a revenue officer, a block development officer, a school teacher, among others.

