BPSC question paper leak: Charge sheet filed against nine

Bihar Police’s Economic Offence Unit (EoU) Saturday filed a charge sheet in a special court in Patna against nine persons, including a college principal, in connection with the leak of question paper of the state’s civil services (preliminary) examination held by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on May 8 and cancelled within hours thereafter, EOU officials said.

According to an EoU official, the agency filed a charge sheet against four persons only for mismanagement at the examination centre and under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The four — Jai Vardhan Gupta, the then block development officer of Barhara who was deputed as a static magistrate to oversee the examination at Kunwar Singh College at Ara, Dr Yogendra Singh, the college principal and centre superintendent, Sushil Kumar Singh, lecturer and controller of exams, and Agam Kumar Sahay, lecturer and assistant centre superintendent — arrested on May 10, were not involved in paper leak, the official said.

The other five — Rajesh Kumar, assistant of agricultural department, Sudhir Kumar Singh, Krishna Mohan, a school teacher at Deshri high school in Vaishali, Nishikant Kumar Rai and Amit Kumar Singh — have been charged under sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) 420 (cheating), 467(forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 120b (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Nishikant Rai, an examiner at a centre in Madhubani, received question paper on phone from Krishna Mohan and shared it with 50-60 people, the official said.

So far, 17 people, including a deputy superintendent of police, Ranjit Kumar Razak, have been arrested in the case.

