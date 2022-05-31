Bridge theft in Bihar: Kingpin arrested
The police in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Tuesday arrested the alleged kingpin in the case in which an iron bridge was dismantled and stolen in April, officials said.
The arrested man was identified as Gandhi Chaudhary, who is wanted in 19 cases of robbery, dacoity, extortion, liquor smuggling and sand mining in Bihar, Jharkhand and other states. He had been absconding since 2017, police said.
The 50-year-old bridge was 60 feet long, 10 feet wide and 12 feet high. It was constructed over Ara Main canal at Amiyawar village in Rohtas district in 1972. It was dismantled and stolen in the first week of April by men posing as irrigation department officials. They used an earth mover and gas cutters for three days to execute the operation.
A case was lodged on April 6 by the junior engineer of the irrigation department. A special investigation team (SIT) later arrested an assistant engineer and a contractual employee of the water resource department, who were among eight accused, on April 10.
“The earth mover, gas cutters and 2.5 quintals of scrap was recovered. But the SIT was still looking for the mastermind Gandhi Chaudhary,” superintendent of police (SP) Ashish Bharti said.
“We got information that Chaudhary was coming to his native place Amiyawar to participate in a function. We laid a trap and arrested him,” Bharti said.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics