Bypolls for Mokama, Gopalganj assembly seats on Nov 3

Bypolls to Mokama and Gopalganj assembly seats in Bihar will be held on November 3 along with other constituencies in various states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday.

The last date of filing nominations is October 14. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on October 15 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 17.

Counting will be done on November 6, as per the schedule released by the ECI.

The Gopalganj seat fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA and former minister Subhash Singh. The Mokama seat fell vacant after RJD MLA, Anant Singh, was convicted in an arms case a few months ago and subsequently disqualified as a member of the state assembly.

The EC had decided to use the electoral rolls, as on January 1, 2022, for the bypolls.

The commission had decided to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) at all the polling stations in the bypolls.

The ECI had asked the district machinery to effectively monitor Covid situation and enforce the norms of Covid appropriate behaviour.

