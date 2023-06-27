Cabinet gives nod for setting up three 5-star hotels on govt land in Patna

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for construction and operationalisation of three five-star hotels in capital Patna, on the land of Ashok Patliputra hotel, Sultan Palace and Bankipur bus stand premises, according a statement issued by the state government. The historic Sultan Palace in the heart of Patna, where one of the three proposed five-star hotels would come up. (PTI)

Managing director, BSTDC ( Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation) Nand Kishore said the three five-star hotels in Patna would come up in the next three to four years after necessary formalities, like inviting bids for developing the hotels on the government land to be given on long lease.

“First we will hire a consultant and then there would be approval from board of Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority( BIADA). Then bids would be invited from the interested parties who would be given the land on long lease for construction and operationalisation of the hotels,” he said.

The Ashok Patliputra hotel is spread around 1.5 acres while the Sultan Palace is on around 3 acres and Bankipur bus stand premises over 3.5 acres.

In another key decision, the state cabinet approved the proposal for signing of a MoU between the state government and Centre for implementation of the Scheme for Modernization and Reforms through Technology in Public Distribution System ( SMART-PDS) , a centrally sponsored scheme for bringing in reforms in the PDS system through new technology. A software would be developed for its implementation, the statement said.

The state cabinet also gave its nod to the subsidy scheme to promote cattle farming of indigenous breeds in a bid to boost milk productivity, generate employment and enhance farmers’ income.

The scheme would provide subsidy up to 75% of the cost of cowshed installation, purchase of cattle and farming management to applicants from scheduled caste/ scheduled tribe and extremely backward classes. The general category beneficiaries would be provided 50% subsidy, the release said.

In another decision, the cabinet cleared the state government decision to engage SBI Capital Markets (SBI CAPS) as “transaction advisor” and state-run Metal Scrap Trading Company (MSTC) for providing the platform for auction of the mineral reserves discovered recently in the state.