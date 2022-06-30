CAG report for 1st pandemic year flags Bihar’s outstanding debt
A report by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Bihar’s finances for the fiscal 2020-21, which coincided with the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic and led to a lot of restrictions, has flagged the state’s outstanding debt and high pendency of utilisation certificates for funds, saying the latter “is fraught with risk of misappropriation of fund and fraud”.
The report, tabled in the Bihar Legislature on Friday, the last day of the monsoon session, says that utilisation certificates (UCs) of ₹ 92,687.31 crore were outstanding as on March 31, 2021. “High pendency of UCs is fraught with risk of misappropriation of fund and fraud,” it says.
According to the report, 82.94% of the borrowed funds were used for discharging existing liabilities during 2020-21 and could not be used for capital formation/development activities of the State.
The state, according to the report, recorded a fiscal deficit of ₹ 29,827 crore during the fiscal 2020-21, an increase of ₹15,103 crore over the previous year. During 2020-21, the state suffered a revenue deficit of ₹ 11,325 crore for the second time since 2004-05, it adds.
Outstanding public debt ( ₹ 1,77,214.85 crore) at the end of the year increased by ₹ 29,035 crore over the previous year. Outstanding debt is getting closer to the size of the budget, as in 2020-21 total expenditure of state government was ₹ 165696 crore, the report says.
A positive sign is that the state witnessed an increase of revenue receipts by ₹ 3,936 crore (3.17%) in 2020-21 over the previous year, though revenue expenditure in 2020-21 increased by ₹ 13,476 crore (10.69 %) over the previous year and capital expenditure in 2020-21 increased by ₹ 5,905 crore (47.99 %) over the previous year.
Earlier, data of the union ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MOSPI) had shown positive growth rate of 2.5% in Bihar’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) during 2020-21, the period during which the Indian economy shrank by 7.3% under the impact of Cocid-19 pandemic.
Sudhanshu Kumar, economist & associate professor, Centre for Economic Policy and Public Finance (CEPPF), Patna, said the report corresponds to the year affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which severely affected the finances of many of the state governments across the country.
“Although the stress is visible on the government finances through the audited numbers, the overall management of the state finances in Bihar is sustainable for the given level of expenditure. The state government could manage a higher level of expenditure with the help of transfers from the central government and the borrowings. Increasing outstanding debt leads to increase in interest payments, and the cost of borrowing is expected to increase further in the coming time with the monetary policy decision of increasing policy interest rates. The interest payments are part of the revenue account, which was in deficit during the year. The state has limited means to generate revenue from own sources, and therefore, further significant jump in the government expenditure requires special fiscal assistance from the central government,” he said.
-
Hoax bomb call creates scare at Amritsar airport, Singapore-bound flight delayed by 3 hours
The Amritsar-Singapore flight was delayed for around three hours on Thursday as panic gripped the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here after a hoax call about a bomb on the plane. The Central Industrial Security Force and airport authority officials swung into action. The passengers were told to deboard while their luggage was thoroughly checked. The officials, however, could not find anything. “It was a hoax call,” said airport director VK Seth.
-
Youth Congress hits out at CM for his flip-flop on textile park in Mattewara
Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Thursday hit out at chief minister Bhagwant Mann for changing his stance on the proposed textile park in Mattewara forest in Ludhiana. “Did the Punjabis choose Bhagwant Mann for this change of stance?” he asked. The Congress leader said that environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the Aam Aadmi Party, has also remained silent on the issue.
-
Amritsar: 30-year-old man held for killing elderly woman after looting her jewellery
Over two weeks after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in The victim Kamini's' house in Gwal Mandi area on Ram Tirath Road of Amritsar, a 30-year-old man was arrested for murder on Thursday. The accused Deepak alias Kaka, who lives in the same locality, had allegedly committed the crime to loot her jewellery. On June 12, neighbours got suspicious as she had not opened her shop, and went to her house to check up on her.
-
BRAP 2020 report: Punjab among top 7 states in ease of doing business
Punjab has jumped several notches to figure among the 'top achievers' as per the latest Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) report, representing the performance of states and union territories in ease of doing business. Punjab has been listed among top seven best performers along with Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, according to the BRAP 2020 report released by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.
-
Plea from Moose Wala’s manager: High court seeks status report on Middukhera murder case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656618510215
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics