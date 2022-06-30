Home / Cities / Patna News / CAG report for 1st pandemic year flags Bihar’s outstanding debt
patna news

CAG report for 1st pandemic year flags Bihar’s outstanding debt

The report, tabled in the Bihar Legislature on Friday, the last day of the monsoon session, says that utilisation certificates (UCs) of 92,687.31 crore were outstanding as on March 31, 2021.
ihar minister Shravan Kumar honours several MLAs during Monsoon Session at Bihar Assembly on Thursday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
ihar minister Shravan Kumar honours several MLAs during Monsoon Session at Bihar Assembly on Thursday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 09:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByArun Kumar, Patna

A report by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Bihar’s finances for the fiscal 2020-21, which coincided with the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic and led to a lot of restrictions, has flagged the state’s outstanding debt and high pendency of utilisation certificates for funds, saying the latter “is fraught with risk of misappropriation of fund and fraud”.

The report, tabled in the Bihar Legislature on Friday, the last day of the monsoon session, says that utilisation certificates (UCs) of 92,687.31 crore were outstanding as on March 31, 2021. “High pendency of UCs is fraught with risk of misappropriation of fund and fraud,” it says.

According to the report, 82.94% of the borrowed funds were used for discharging existing liabilities during 2020-21 and could not be used for capital formation/development activities of the State.

The state, according to the report, recorded a fiscal deficit of 29,827 crore during the fiscal 2020-21, an increase of 15,103 crore over the previous year. During 2020-21, the state suffered a revenue deficit of 11,325 crore for the second time since 2004-05, it adds.

Outstanding public debt ( 1,77,214.85 crore) at the end of the year increased by 29,035 crore over the previous year. Outstanding debt is getting closer to the size of the budget, as in 2020-21 total expenditure of state government was 165696 crore, the report says.

A positive sign is that the state witnessed an increase of revenue receipts by 3,936 crore (3.17%) in 2020-21 over the previous year, though revenue expenditure in 2020-21 increased by 13,476 crore (10.69 %) over the previous year and capital expenditure in 2020-21 increased by 5,905 crore (47.99 %) over the previous year.

Earlier, data of the union ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MOSPI) had shown positive growth rate of 2.5% in Bihar’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) during 2020-21, the period during which the Indian economy shrank by 7.3% under the impact of Cocid-19 pandemic.

Sudhanshu Kumar, economist & associate professor, Centre for Economic Policy and Public Finance (CEPPF), Patna, said the report corresponds to the year affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which severely affected the finances of many of the state governments across the country.

“Although the stress is visible on the government finances through the audited numbers, the overall management of the state finances in Bihar is sustainable for the given level of expenditure. The state government could manage a higher level of expenditure with the help of transfers from the central government and the borrowings. Increasing outstanding debt leads to increase in interest payments, and the cost of borrowing is expected to increase further in the coming time with the monetary policy decision of increasing policy interest rates. The interest payments are part of the revenue account, which was in deficit during the year. The state has limited means to generate revenue from own sources, and therefore, further significant jump in the government expenditure requires special fiscal assistance from the central government,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arun Kumar

    Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A hoax call about a bomb on the plane triggered scare at the Amritsar airport as Singapore-bound flight was delayed by three hours. (Shutterstock)

    Hoax bomb call creates scare at Amritsar airport, Singapore-bound flight delayed by 3 hours

    The Amritsar-Singapore flight was delayed for around three hours on Thursday as panic gripped the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here after a hoax call about a bomb on the plane. The Central Industrial Security Force and airport authority officials swung into action. The passengers were told to deboard while their luggage was thoroughly checked. The officials, however, could not find anything. “It was a hoax call,” said airport director VK Seth.

  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had strongly opposed the proposal brought during the Congress regime to set up textile industry in Mattewara forest, said Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Thursday. (HT File)

    Youth Congress hits out at CM for his flip-flop on textile park in Mattewara

    Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Thursday hit out at chief minister Bhagwant Mann for changing his stance on the proposed textile park in Mattewara forest in Ludhiana. “Did the Punjabis choose Bhagwant Mann for this change of stance?” he asked. The Congress leader said that environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the Aam Aadmi Party, has also remained silent on the issue.

  • The 30-year-old man who killed an elderly woman was arrested in Amritsar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

    Amritsar: 30-year-old man held for killing elderly woman after looting her jewellery

    Over two weeks after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in The victim Kamini's' house in Gwal Mandi area on Ram Tirath Road of Amritsar, a 30-year-old man was arrested for murder on Thursday. The accused Deepak alias Kaka, who lives in the same locality, had allegedly committed the crime to loot her jewellery. On June 12, neighbours got suspicious as she had not opened her shop, and went to her house to check up on her.

  • The ‘top achiever’ position is quite a jump for Punjab which had lagged behind at number 19 in the BRAP 2019 rankings. The state’s previous best ranking was in 2016-17 when it was at number 12 and then slid to number 20 in 2017-18. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    BRAP 2020 report: Punjab among top 7 states in ease of doing business

    Punjab has jumped several notches to figure among the 'top achievers' as per the latest Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) report, representing the performance of states and union territories in ease of doing business. Punjab has been listed among top seven best performers along with Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, according to the BRAP 2020 report released by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

  • Vicky Middukhera was murdered in Sector 71 Mohali on August 7 last year. Moose Wala’s manager, Shaganpreet Singh had moved anticipatory bail plea in this matter. (HT FIle)

    Plea from Moose Wala’s manager: High court seeks status report on Middukhera murder case

    Quicked is empty for story with id 101656618510215

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out