The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday formally took over the case of the death of a 17-year-old NEET aspirant in Patna following a suspected rape case last month. The CBI also registered an FIR in connection with the case. CBI formally takes over Bihar NEET aspirant death case

The issue was raised by opposition members in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, who demanded a fair investigation.

Sources said that the sleuths of the CBI took over the case after they received the relevant files pertaining to the case registered at Chitragupta Nagar police station in Patna. The case was handed over to the investigating officer of the central agency, said a source.

Sources said that the CBI lodged a fresh FIR at its police station in Patna. “The sleuths of the CBI will examine the findings of the Patna police special Investigation Team (SIT), which had collected blood samples from around 30 individuals, including family members and close relatives, for DNA testing.

The NEET aspirant, a resident of Jehanabad district, was found unconscious in her hostel room, where she had been staying to prepare for the medical entrance examination, on January 6. She died at a private hospital five days later.

The government recommended a CBI probe after the family members accused the police of being hand-in-glove with the accused and suppressing the matter under pressure. Police had initially claimed that the girl died after consuming an excessive dose of sleeping pills.

The case took a turn after a forensic report found evidence of human sperm on the girl’s undergarments, which had been submitted to the police by her family. The post-mortem examination had also not ruled out sexual assault.

The incident acquired political overtones after the family alleged that she had been sexually assaulted before being killed. An FIR was lodged at Chitragupta Nagar police station on January 9, and the family’s statements were recorded.

Political parties organised protest marches and demonstrations in Patna and other districts over the incident. The Congress and RJD highlighted what they termed a deterioration in law and order in the state.

A sit-in protest was also held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demand justice for the girl’s family, who sought a judicial probe instead of a CBI investigation. Social organisations working for women’s rights also extended their support.

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor visited the girl’s ancestral village in Jehanabad and said the Jan Suraaj Party was ready to extend legal support to the victim’s family to take the case to its logical conclusion.