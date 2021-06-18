CBSE class 12 assessment criteria evokes mixed response among Patna students

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released its assessment scheme regarding the calculation of subject marks for Class 12 results on Thursday, city students expressed a mixed response, HT has learnt

As per a press release issued by the CBSE, class 12 assessment will be done constituting 40% of class 12 internal marks obtained in unit tests, mid-terms and pre-board exam, 30% based on class 11 final exam and 30% based on average theory component of best three subjects of Class 10.

Many students expressed satisfaction with the inclusion of class 10 marks, however, another section of students seemed disappointed with the inclusion of Class 11 marks.

Anurag Gupta, a student who has opted Commerce stream, said, “I didn’t fetch good marks in Class 11 as commerce was a new subject to me. What’s the use of working hard and learning if students will be assessed on their previous performances? Appearing in improvement exam may improve board result but college admissions would be over by then.”

“Usually, students reserve their efforts for board exams and perform exceptionally well. Inclusion of Class 11 marks is not fair,” he rued.

Another class 12 student Vaishali Singh seemed happy over the assessment scheme.

“I am not worried about the board results as I have scored good marks in the past. My class 11 score was slightly lower than class 12”, she said, adding that she had scored 10 CGPA in class 10.

Meanwhile, several parents blamed Covid-19 infection for the poor performance of their wards in internal exams.

Manoj Singh, whose daughter studies in class 12, said, “My daughter could not write three papers of her pre-board exam as she was Covid-19 infected. I am worried about her college admission which is likely to be impacted due to a low percentage. She aspires to take admission in Delhi University”.

According to people privy to the matter, more than 82 thousand students in the state have filled the examination form to appear in class 12 exam conducted by the CBSE.

Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, city coordinator of CBSE, who is also the principal of Baldwin Academy, welcomed the board’s decision. “The assessment scheme is friendly for students. We have received an elaborated guideline for dealing with various cases while result preparation. Inclusion of class 11 marks is important as students opt for different streams after their matriculation and class 11 results show their understanding of their selected subject. Those who will not be satisfied with results can appear in the improvement exam.”