CBSE results: Students of Patna region performs better than last year
PATNA: The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results of Class 10 and 12, in which students from various schools of Bihar passed with flying colours, said a CBSE official.
According to the CBSE official, in the Class 12 exams held from April 26 till Jun 15, the overall pass percentage from the Patna region, comprising Bihar and Jharkhand, stood at 91.20%, which is 16.63 % higher than the previous year. In Bihar alone, altogether 55,969 students had appeared in the exam, of which, 18,774 girls and 31,855 boys cleared the exam. Girls outperformed boys in the Class 12 exams as the overall pass percentage of girls stood at 92.66%, which is 3.45% higher than boys.
On the other hand, in the Class 10 exams held from April 26 to May 24, the overall pass percentage from the Patna region stood at 97.65% this year. As many as 1,61,861 students appeared in the exam from Bihar, of which 98.20 % of students cleared the exam, CBSE said.
In the region-wise pass percentage category, the Patna region stood at the 5th position in Class 10 while in Class 12 it stood in the 10th position among all 16 regions of the country this year.
“The overall performance of students in the Patna region has significantly improved compared to last year. The subsequent batch of students adapted to online classes which helped to carry out the teaching-learning process effectively even during the lockdown. The final score has been evaluated on the basis of term I and term II. Teachers and students have worked hard to compensate for the learning loss during the Covid-19 outbreak. As the students have taken external exams, the result shows their actual performance,” said Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, city coordinator of CBSE.
The CBSE, in a press release, said, “No merit list will be declared by the board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students. It is also informed that the board is not awarding first, second or third division to its students. The board will issue the merit certificate to 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. For all the students who are placed in the compartment category, the compartment examination will be conducted from August 23. The exam will be held on the syllabus of term II syllabus.”
A drink or two a day good for health: Manjhi
Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose party HAM(S) is a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state, on Friday once again voice his opposition to prohibition in the state, saying “a drink or two daily is beneficial for health”. “Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar, but big people in the state sleep in their rooms after drinking at night while labourers who drink are arrested,” he said.
NAAC team relish lunch made by PhD scholars of Lucknow University
A peer team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council interacted with parents, teachers and students of Lucknow University on Friday, the second day of their three-day visit, and enquired about facilities provided by the varsity. An eight-member NAAC team is visiting Lucknow University for evaluation and grading of the century-old varsity. The team went to Kailash Mahila Hostel and had lunch prepared by the PhD scholars of Golden Jubilee Girls Hostel.
Bengal teacher recruitment case: ED says ₹20 crore seized from minister's aide
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it seized cash worth ₹20 crore after raiding a close associate of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the case, PTI reported. The probe agency carried out coordinated searches at the premises of Chatterjee, his aide Arpita Mukherjee, state education minister Paresh Adhikary, MLA and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya and others.
Women firefighters in Kalyan break new barriers
The twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli will now have 15 women firefighters to deal with disasters like tree fall, fire, building collapse and rescue operations. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has enrolled the 15 fire fighters in their squad recently on a contract basis. This is the first time that the KDMC has enrolled women as firefighters. Sonal Gengaje, 27 was selected for the training and also worked in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation from August 2021.
3 booked for woman’s death following slab collapse in Bhiwandi building
More than three months after a 40-year-old Bhiwandi woman died after a part of a balcony of a room adjacent to The woman, Gulshan Bano Sagir Ansari's collapsed on her, the Shanti Nagar Police have registered a case against three persons on Friday. Four other family members including her husband, Sagir Ansari (44), son Sadaf (14) and granddaughter Sarvar (2) and a guest had suffered injuries. All of them are residents of Azadnagar in Bhiwandi.
