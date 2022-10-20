Central team in Patna to assist state govt combat rising dengue cases

A four-member central team arrived in Patna on Wednesday evening to assist the state government by providing technical guidance, including public health measures, for managing the ongoing upsurge of dengue, said senior health officials.

“The team will visit hotspots in Patna and Nalanda districts. It will go to Rajgir and Biharsharif in Nalanda district on Thursday and Patna on Friday,” said Dr Ranjeet Kumar, state surveillance officer.

Patna accounts for 4,368 cases, and three of the four deaths due to dengue in the state.

Nalanda reported one death and around 300 cases, said officials.

Around 5,600 cases of dengue have so far been reported in the state.

Bihar reported highest 6,667 cases in 2019, of which Patna accounted for 4,905 cases.

The team met Bihar’s additional chief secretary, health, Pratyaya Amrit, who apprised the central team of the dengue situation in the state.

The team visited the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), where it visited the emergency and special wards for dengue patients.

The team will visit hospitals in Patna, including the Patna Medical College Hospital, and tour the hotspots, which have been divided into four zones, including areas like Punaichak, Bajrangpuri and Biscomaun Colony.

