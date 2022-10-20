Home / Cities / Patna News / Central team in Patna to assist state govt combat rising dengue cases

Central team in Patna to assist state govt combat rising dengue cases

patna news
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 08:33 AM IST

The team will visit hotspots in Patna and Nalanda districts and go to Rajgir and Biharsharif in Nalanda district on Thursday and Patna on Friday

Patna accounts for 4,368 cases, and three of the four deaths due to dengue in the state. (File image)
Patna accounts for 4,368 cases, and three of the four deaths due to dengue in the state. (File image)
ByRuchir Kumar

A four-member central team arrived in Patna on Wednesday evening to assist the state government by providing technical guidance, including public health measures, for managing the ongoing upsurge of dengue, said senior health officials.

“The team will visit hotspots in Patna and Nalanda districts. It will go to Rajgir and Biharsharif in Nalanda district on Thursday and Patna on Friday,” said Dr Ranjeet Kumar, state surveillance officer.

Patna accounts for 4,368 cases, and three of the four deaths due to dengue in the state.

Nalanda reported one death and around 300 cases, said officials.

Also Read: Delhi records 314 dengue cases in week ending Oct 12: MCD data

Around 5,600 cases of dengue have so far been reported in the state.

Bihar reported highest 6,667 cases in 2019, of which Patna accounted for 4,905 cases.

The team met Bihar’s additional chief secretary, health, Pratyaya Amrit, who apprised the central team of the dengue situation in the state.

The team visited the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), where it visited the emergency and special wards for dengue patients.

The team will visit hospitals in Patna, including the Patna Medical College Hospital, and tour the hotspots, which have been divided into four zones, including areas like Punaichak, Bajrangpuri and Biscomaun Colony.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ruchir Kumar

    Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out