Centre clears 1,721-cr Covid package for Bihar

The central government has approved an emergency Covid-19 response package of ₹1,721 crore for Bihar to strengthen its immediate health care needs amid lurking fear of a third wave of the pandemic affecting children.

The Centre will give ₹1,032.87 crore (60%), while the state will contribute ₹688.58 crore (40%) towards the ₹1,721.45 crore resource package for Bihar under phase two of the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package (ECRP), said executive director of the State Health Society, Bihar, Manoj Kumar on Friday.

The Centre has asked the state to send its detailed proposal by July 21, according to a letter dated July 14 by Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, ministry of health and family welfare.

“We have received the Centre’s letter extending support to the state towards emergency management of Covid-19. We will send our proposal by July 21,” said Kumar.

The efforts under ECRP-II, being implemented from July to March, 2022, are aimed at strengthening district and sub-district capacity for effective and rapid response to the pandemic, said Kumar.

The Centre’s support will be available under eight broad categories. Among them is creation of paediatric units in all districts, establishing paediatric centre of excellence for providing tele-ICU services, mentoring and technical hand-holding to the district paediatric units. Augmentation of ICU beds in public healthcare system, out of which 20% will be paediatric ICU beds, is also a target area.

The Centre will support in adding beds at existing community health centres (CHCs), primary health centres (PHCs) and sub-health centres (SHCs) by creating prefabricated structures and to establish bigger field hospitals (50-100 bedded units) at tier-II and tier-III cities and district headquarters.

Funds can also be used to install liquid medical oxygen storage tanks with medical gas pipeline system; augment the existing fleet of ambulances to ensure at least one advance life support ambulance in each block; engage final year MBBS students, interns, postgraduate residents and final year B.Sc and general nursing midwifery nursing students for effective Covid management.

“Test, isolate and treat” being the national strategy for effective Covid-19 management, support will be available to the state to maintain at least 21.5 lakhs tests per day. It will also lend flexible support to districts for meeting the requirement of essential medicines for Covid-19 management, including creation of buffer stock.

The ₹23,123 crore Covid-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package, phase-II, is a Centre-sponsored scheme with some Central sector components being implemented from July 1 to March 31, 2022. It aims to accelerate health system preparedness for early prevention, detection and management of Covid-19, with focus on health infrastructure development, including paediatric care.

Headline: A shot in the arm

Intro: The assistance is under phase two of the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package

Total amount: ₹1,721.45 crore

Centre’s share: ₹1,032.87 crore

State’s share: ₹688.58 crore