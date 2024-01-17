Chirag’s campaign begins in Hajipur; Paras hints at Nitish’s return to NDA

Lok Janshakti Party - Ramvilas (LJP-R) president and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan on Tuesday launched his party’s Sankalp Sabha from Hajipur, the seat his father Ramvilas Paswan represented eight times between 1977 and 2019 and is presently a bone of contention with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras. Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) president Chirag Paswan addresses his party’s first Sankalp Mahasabha in Hajipur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Paras, who calls himself the political heir of Ramvilas, won the seat in 2020 after Ramvilas decided against contesting and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. He had also organised a public meeting in Hajipur earlier and said that his brother had entrusted him with the responsibility of taking his legacy forward and that he has been preparing for the election. With both Chirag and Paras faction in the NDA, the BJP is waiting patiently to let them resolve the matter.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Addressing the rally in Hajipur, Chirag said in Hajipur he felt like being in the midst of his family, unlike other places where he addresses political meetings.

“My father called the Hajipur soil his mother. Many people tried to break me. I am the son of Ramvilas Paswan and cannot be broken. As long as you people are with me, nothing can affect me. I will realise the dreams of my father and work for ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ to change Bihar,” he added.

Chirag’s mother Reena Paswan was also present on the dais.

How the legacy war in Hajipur will shape up will be interesting to watch at a time Paras has expressed his desire to contest from his brother’s seat only and the hint of changing political equations in the state.

While Paras is known to be close to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and the reason why the LJP split after 2020 Assembly elections, Chirag Paswan has been highly critical of the Bihar CM.

Paras in Patna predicted imminent break up in the Grand Alliance (GA) and Nitish Kumar’s return to the NDA fold.

“Kharmas (the inauspicious period) is over and wait is for the opportune time. By month end, whatever will happen will be good for Bihar. Time is powerful, not individual. At present Nitish Kumar is puzzled, but he will make a decision and that will be good for the state,” he told media persons.