CM Nitish inspects Kurji, Anandpuri nalas in Patna, asks for speedy completion

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected ongoing construction work on two major drainage projects in the city – the Kurji Nala (also known as Rajiv Nagar Nala) along Ashiana-Digha road and the Anandpuri Nala – and directed officials to expedite completion to resolve chronic water logging and improve traffic flow in the adjacent localities. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects Kurji-Rajeev Nagar and Anandpuri sewer construction projects in Patna, Sunday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

During the site visit, the CM reviewed progress on the concreting of the drains and the building of two-lane roads over them. “Complete these works as quickly as possible,” he told accompanying officials. He emphasised that once finished, the projects would eliminate water logging in the surrounding areas, provide smoother commuting for residents and contribute to a cleaner and more organised urban landscape.

Kumar recalled that he had first inspected both drains during his Pragati Yatra on February 21, last year, when a large number of locals were present and had highlighted their woes due to perennial water logging. “Seeing the problems people were facing, I had directed that these drains be properly repaired and roads built over them to ease movement. I am happy that work is now progressing,” he said.

The Rajiv Nagar Nala, a critical artery for Patna’s drainage system, stretches 4.26 km from Ashiana-Digha Road to the Kurji drainage pumping station. Similarly, the Anandpuri Nala, approximately 4 km long, runs from Baba Chowk, passing near Atal Path and AN College, before terminating at the Rajapur Pul drainage pumping station. Both projects involve lining the open drains with concrete and constructing roads on top – a model the state government has increasingly adopted to tackle urban flooding while expanding road infrastructure.

Patna has long grappled with severe water logging during the monsoon, with low-lying residential colonies along these drains among the worst affected. The twin projects are part of broader efforts to strengthen the city’s drainage network and reduce inundation in densely populated neighbourhoods.

Accompanying the CM were principal secretary to CM Kumar Ravi, officer on special duty (OSD) Gopal Singh, divisional commissioner Animesh Parashar, municipal commissioner Yashpal Meena, Patna district magistrate SM Tyagarajan, senior superintendent of police Kartikey K Sharma and other senior officials.