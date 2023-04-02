Bihar violence: 16-yr-old killed in Nalanda; 6 injured in Rohtas bomb blast

A 16-year-old boy was killed and three people, including two cops, were injured in Bihar’s Nalanda district while six others were injured in a bomb explosion in Sasaram town of Rohtas as fresh violence erupted in the state late on Saturday.

At least 80 persons were arrested in the last three days in Bihar’s Nalanda and nine companies of para military forces have arrived in the district to control the situation. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The development comes a day after communal clashes erupted during the Ram Navami processions in Nalanda and Rohtas on Friday, injuring several people, including six with bullet injuries. The Nalanda administration imposed a curfew in the district under Section 144 of CrPC while internet services have been suspended in both the districts. Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to take stoke of the situation.

Police said the boy from Nalanda, identified as Gulshan Kumar, died on the way to the Patna Medical College and Hospital. Nalanda superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Mishra said his body has been sent to Sadar hospital for autopsy.

The injured in Nalanda are currently under treatment at sadar hosptial while a critically injured person, identified as Prof Shakil Ahmad, was referred to PMCH.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said some people came on the street falling under Laheri police station area and indiscriminately fired causing injury of four persons. Both the communities pelted stones and fired at each other.

At least 80 persons were arrested in the last three days and nine companies of para military forces have arrived in the district to control the situation.

In Rohtas, police said the bomb explosion occurred in a hut near a mosque at Rauza locality of the Town police station around 9pm.

Sahabad range deputy inspector general (DIG), Navin Chandra Jha told HT that the forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has recovered explosives and other materials from the spot and detected a bomb manufacturing unit.

A bomb disposal and detection squad were rushed to the spot. A scooty was recovered from the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured went to the Sadar hospital on their own and doctors informed police about the incident. Four seriously injured people were referred to BHU trauma centre, Varanasi.

According to police, a preliminary investigation has suggested that the six persons were carrying the bomb when it exploded. However, they claimed that some members of another community had hurled bomb on them when they were on the way to mosque for prayers. Two persons have been arrested and police are interrogating them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON