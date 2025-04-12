The Bihar Congress leadership is all but agreed on the opposition alliance settling for the name of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as chief ministerial face for the upcoming assembly elections. The leadership, though, is waiting for some formalities, like clarity on seat-sharing among all alliance partners, before going official on the CM projection. Cong seeks seat-sharing clarity to back Tejashwi as Bihar CM

In fact, the allocation of seats may be Congress’ bargaining chip for offering Tejashwi the crown of CM.

According to sources, the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- comprising all partners like RJD, Congress and Left parties -- may take place soon to clear the air.

Senior Congress leaders say there is no dispute in the INDIA bloc that Tejashwi would lead the coalition in the forthcoming state elections. But unlike RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav self-assertingly declaring Tejashwi’s name for CM post, Congress leaders haven’t uttered certainty on this. Neither Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru, newly appointed Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Rajesh Kumar or other state notables have said anything on the subject.

Allavaru at a recent press conference had said that the Congress would remain the part of INDIA and would contest the polls together. He, however, did not meet the RJD leaders despite his extended stay in the state, which actually raised the suspicion that the Congress is reluctant to project Tejashwi as the CM face of the coalition.

“There is no dispute that being leader of the largest partner, Tejashwi is the natural claimant for the CMship, if INDIA bloc is voted to power. But, since the Congress is a high-command-run party, we need to look for the party president’s nod to take any stand,” said a former BPCC chief.

Another section of the Congress leader said that they were eyeing for ‘reasonable and respectable’ allocation of seats for the party to give its seal of approval on the RJD’s plan. “RJD is not a dependable partner when it comes to seat-sharing exercise. In 2010, Congress-RJD coalition had broken apart, as the RJD was not willing to spare a reasonable number of seats for the Congress. And what happened next is an open secret,” said a former Congress minister.

Party insiders said that the Congress has launched an intensive campaign to reach out to the masses through various means. “Even Rahul Gandhi is visiting the state and participating in different programmes to engage the electors of Bihar. We are going stronger by the day and hence looking for reasonable seats to contest. But, the RJD does not appear to be so generous,” said another senior leader.

A senior RJD leader and former minister refuted the media speculations about the Congress party’s reluctance to support Tejashwi as the CM candidate and said everything has already been decided. “There is no dispute over the CM’s face of INDIA bloc,” said the RJD leader, claiming that the opposition leader at the party’s legislature party meeting during the Budget Session of the state legislature had advised them not to emphasise on his chief ministerial candidature.

One of the BPCC spokesmen said that CM face of INDIA bloc could be decided in a week or two, as the meeting of constituent leaders is likely to be held soon.

Nitish Kumar-led NDA govt befooled people on caste census: Mevani

Working president of the Gujarat Congress and convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, Jignesh Mevani, on Saturday accused the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of deceiving the deprived sections by making false promises in the aftermath of caste-based economic census.

Talking to media persons at the BPCC office on Saturday, Mevani, also an MLA, said that around 94 lakh families, having less than ₹6,000 monthly income, were promised ₹2 crore capital subsidy to start their businesses, post release of the caste census. “But, the government had forgotten their commitment to help improve socio-economic conditions of the OBCs, Dalits and tribals,” he said.

Citing a statement made in the Parliament, Mevani claimed that the state government and the Centre were befooling the deprived sections on the issue of raising the reservation bar to 65% through a legislation, which was set aside by the Patna high court. “The department of social justice categorically stated that there was no proposal from the Bihar government to include the new reservation policy under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, contrary to the state government’s claim. Policy to increase reservation bar fell in the court owing to weak plea from the state government,” said the Gujarat MLA.

AICC in-charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru lambasted CM Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their conspiracy to “push Bihar to the lowest ebb” in terms of progress and prosperity. “Bihar remains at the 27-28th position on the yardstick of development, thanks to 21-year rule by the double engine government. About 4 crore people of Bihar have to rely on daily earning of a mere ₹40 and another 4 crore is dependent on daily earning of ₹76,” he claimed, citing the caste-based economic survey.