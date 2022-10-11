Home / Cities / Patna News / Cong will ensure 50% quota in seats for those below 50 years of age: Kharge

Cong will ensure 50% quota in seats for those below 50 years of age: Kharge

patna news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 09:41 PM IST

Kharge is pitted against Shashi Tharoor for the post of party president. The voting is scheduled for October 17 and counting of votes for October 19.

Congress party's national presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a meeting in Patna on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Congress party's national presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a meeting in Patna on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
BySubhash Pathak, Patna

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is contesting party polls for the post of president, on Tuesday said that his party would strive to ensure reservation of 50 per cent of seats in elections for the aspirants below 50 years of age if it’s voted to power at the Centre.

Talking to media persons at the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) headquarter here, Kharge said safeguarding the interests of farmers, workers of unorganised sectors and public sector undertakings (PSUs) would be high on the party’s agenda once he won the party’s elections. “These are parts of the party’s Udaipur declarations, deliberated and finalised by delegates from across the country and seniors in the party,” he said, adding that the Udaipur declarations were the manifesto for his election.

Kharge is pitted against Shashi Tharoor for the post of party president. The voting is scheduled for October 17 and counting of votes for October 19.

To a query regarding growing clamour among Mahagadhbandhan (MGB) leaders in Bihar to project chief minister Nitish Kumar as the prime ministerial candidate, Khadge said he would speak on it after the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Regarding his decision to jump into the fray for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) presidential poll, Kharge said he made the decision to contest about 18 hours ahead of the nomination on the insistence of senior leaders, who helped him file the papers. “I decided to contest to after Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family decided to stay away for the AICC chief’ post. The party leaders convinced me to fight as we need to defend the ideologies of Gandhi and Nehru and protect the essential spirit of the constitution and the democracy,” the Congress leader said.

Senior party leaders, including AICC spokesman Gaurabh Bhalla and Rajya Sabha member and campaign in-charge Pramod Tiwari shared the dais with Kharge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out