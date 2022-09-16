Court nod to release Lalu’s passport for treatment in Singapore

A special CBI court in Ranchi Friday granted permission for release of passport of ailing former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, who is scheduled to leave for Singapore for treatment .

Prasad’s counsel Prabhat Kumar said, “ We have been asked to submit an affidavit giving a declaration that the passport would be submitted back in the court once he returns to the country after treatment,” Kumar said.

He said the affidavit would be submitted on Monday.

The ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, who is out on bail after serving time in jail following his conviction and sentencing in multiple fodder scam cases, is expected to leave for Singapore next week.

For the last one month, Prasad, who suffers from multiple ailments, has been staying in Bihar’s capital Patna after his return from New Delhi, where he had undergone treatment for fracture in his right shoulder earlier this year. HTC