CUSB to conduct open book exam from July 14

Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) will conduct Open Book Examination (OBE) in online mode from Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.

The examination will be taken by even semester students of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The decision was taken owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed on conducting exams in conventional mode.

CUSB on Tuesday organised an online interactive session to make students aware of all the modalities of OBE to avoid inconvenience during the exam.

The varsity’s controller of examination Rashmi Tripathi said, “OBE exams are being conducted for even semester students of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The examination will conclude in the first week of August, as per a phase-wise exam schedule.”

Online viva voce will be conducted after OBE, Tripathi said. “If any student is unwilling to participate in OBE, exams will also be conducted in the conventional mode after normalcy returns,” she added.