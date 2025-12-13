Daughter’s new tweet reignites Lalu family feud; Tej Paratp backs sister

Estranged daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Rohini Acharya posted a new tweet on X on Thursday, ostensibly stressing the need taking concrete steps to protect the equal rights of daughters, especially in the face of social and familial apathy, reigniting the “family feud” in the Yadav family. Rohini Acharya speaks to media in Patna last month. (ANI)

The tweet was seen as an oblique dig at his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav with whom she had fallen out after the RJD’s poll drubbing last month. His other younger brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from the party after a bitter feud earlier this year, was quick to lend support to Rohini, saying that she had “right to security”.

“I have seen the tweet of my sister on women empowerment.. I believe she should get security.I also demand for it,” the elder Yadav scion said, while talking to a news agency following a meeting with party leaders to review his Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD)’s poll performance in the recently concluded 2025 assembly polls. Tej Pratap , 37, had floated the JJD after being expelled from the RJD in July last following a controversy over a picture with a woman. Yadav has had differences with younger brother Tejashwi in the past over seeking bigger clout in the RJD.

Meanwhile, Yadav’s estranged elder sister Acharya’s post on Thursday in which she has stressed for a change in the patriarchal mindset of people in Bihar and giving daughters the environment where she is assured that her parental home is safe place where she can return without fear, guilt, shame or need to explain herself to anyone. He tweet was highlighted on several social media platforms, triggering speculations that the Yadav kin haven’t yet settled their differences.

She further emphasised that implementing such measures is not only an administrative duty but also a crucial step in saving women from exploitation and harassment.

“Implementing this measure is not just an administrative duty, but a crucial step towards saving countless women from future exploitation and harassment,” she further wrote. The post is seen as Acharya’s bid to emphasise how daughters should get security to return to their parental home incase of such situation where there is a family discord or dispute owing to sibling rivalry, akin to her own travails.

When contacted, RJD state spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary did not comment on Rohini’s latest tweet.