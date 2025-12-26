Dissidence hits Kushwaha’s RLM in Bihar, 3 MLAs in touch with BJP

Days after Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha announced that the party and its organisation would be expanded not only in Bihar but also in other states, the RLM, an NDA ally, has been hit by dissidence following preference of family members on plum party posts. Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) party national president Upendra Kushwaha speaking with media persons after party's win in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 at his residence in Patna. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The RLM, which won on four out of the six seats it contested in recently concluded assembly polls, is facing dissidence from its three MLAs, who called some of the “unilateral decisions taken by party president Upendra Kushwaha as suicidal.” The fourth MLA is Upendra Kushwaha’s wife, Snehlata, who won from Sasaram.

The show of dissent by three of the four MLAs may even jeopardise the chances of Kushwaha getting elected to Rajya Sabha. Six Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar are falling vacant in April 2026.

Three party MLAs -- Madhav Anand, Rameshwar Mahato, and Alok Kumar Singh -- are apparently unhappy with Kushwaha’s decision to get a cabinet berth for his son, Deepak Prakash. He is neither an MLC nor an MLA. This has caused resentment among other party MLAs. If three of the four MLAs now leave, Kushwaha’s party will be isolated.

Recently, RLM Bajpati MLA Rameshwar Mahato’s displeasure also surfaced. In a post on social media, he indirectly questioned the leadership’s intentions and policies on social media. “When leadership intentions become murky, and policies begin to shift more toward self-interest than public interest, the public cannot be deceived for long,” he posted on X on December 12.

Mahato was hoping to be appointed minister, but after Kushwaha’s son was given preference, he felt uneasy.

The reports of dissidence gained weight after all the three MLAs met BJP national working president Nitin Nabin during his Patna visit and skipped the “litti-chokha” party thrown by Kushwaha on Wednesday.

“That’s true. You may call us dissidents but we are in the party. The meeting with the BJP leader was a normal courtesy call,” said one of the MLAs while talking to HT over phone from Delhi. Incidentally all these ‘dissident’ MLAs are in Delhi.

The MLA clearly hinted at displeasure over developments in the party. “All three of us are intact and are not going to be influenced. We are not at all pleased with the suicidal decisions and not supporting this,” said the MLA and gave enough hints of things to come in future.

Although the meeting with the BJP leader is being described as a courtesy call by the senior BJP leaders, it is also being viewed as ‘Operation Lotus’ or preparation for the defection of these MLAs. These MLAs are reportedly seeing a secure future for themselves in the BJP, away from Kushwaha’s alleged “dynastic politics,” which could alter the dynamics of the Bihar NDA alliance.

The party’s senior leaders, who wished not to be quoted, believe that Kushwaha has abandoned his socialist principles and prioritised his son. State president, Mahendra Kushwaha, and vice-president, Jitendra Nath, and five others have already resigned in protest against this decision. Now, the collective rebellion of the MLAs indicates that Kushwaha’s “family” is on the verge of disintegration.

If the remaining three MLAs (Madhav Anand, Rameshwar Mahto, and Alok Singh) leave the party, it will technically be considered a merger or split of the entire party. This could diminish Upendra Kushwaha’s bargaining power within the NDA.

Meanwhile, Upendra Kushwaha broke his silence on Friday and denied any dissent. Responding to questions from journalists in Sasaram, he categorically said the party was completely united and that raising questions about the MLAs was wrong. He categorically dismissed any discord or dissatisfaction within the party, though he appeared to avoid questions. When asked why the MLAs didn’t attend the party, Kushwaha said this was not an issue worth discussing. On Thursday (December 25, 2025), Anant Kumar Gupta, former state president of RLM’s business cell, along with seven office bearers resigned from the party.