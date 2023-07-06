Bihar education dept bans entry of minister’s aide after he sends them a stinker

PATNA: Bihar’s education department late on Wednesday hit back at education minister Chandrashekhar’s aide for sending them a stinker over leaks from the department, and issued orders to stop his entry into the office complex. Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav at a meeting to review working of education department along with minister Chandrashekhar (second from left) (File Photo)

c, director (administration) of the education department, also reprimanded the minister’s personal secretary Krishna Nand Yadav, for what was described as a “mindless letter” and added that a proposal had been initiated to remove him from the minister’s office.

“Your mindless letters indicate that you have been left with no work in the minister’s cell. You unnecessarily waste the time of department officers. The competent authority has also been asked to withdraw your services and it has been directed that you should not be allowed to enter the office,” Choudhary’s letter said.

“You are requested that you and your patron, on whose behest you write letters, first acquaint themselves with the procedures. Else, writing like this reflects your and your patron’s distorted mindset. It is not possible for department officers to respond to your letters and a direction has been issued to return your letters. And kindly furnish proof of the Dr title that you use with your name,” it added.

Choudhary’s letter was a response to a sharply-worded communication sent by Yadav on behalf of the minister that frowned at department officials leaking information in, what it said were “attempts by individual officers to shine their Robinhood image” at the cost of the education department’s image.

As it appeared that the controversy could snowball, Chandrashekhar called on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad before he left for Delhi on Thursday. Later, he told reporters that he was looking into the facts of the case and will take appropriate action.

“Let me see what he has done. The government runs on the basis of constitutional provisions,” the minister added.

Yadav’s letter to the department on Tuesday was addressed to KK Pathak, the additional chief secretary who transferred to the department just a couple of months ago after his predecessor Dipak Kumar Singh was also abruptly removed.

