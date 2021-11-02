Electricity in Bihar may be cheaper as existing power tariffs, slabs likely to be revised: Report

Electricity may get cheaper in Bihar as power slabs and tariffs are likely to be revised, reported Hindustan Times's sister publication Live Hindustan. The electricity department has already been strategising to bring the plan to fruition, however, the consent from Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission (BRRC) is yet to be sought.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, energy secretary Sanjeev Hans said that they have been working on reducing the categories in electricity, which was earlier brought down from 90 to 36.

The changes will be made in the power slabs too, which will be further brought down to two in the coming days as against the present three.

The official also said that a 3 per cent discount is being given on online submission of electricity bills as against 2.5 per cent being given earlier.

The official also spoke on the smart, prepaid metres that will be soon installed in Bihar. He said the smart meters will be more beneficial to customers as no fee is charged for installing the smart meters. Once the installation is done, the company that installed the meters will also keep a check for maintenance for at least 8 years.

Notably, 17.5 million electricity metres in Bihar will be converted into smart, prepaid metres by 2025. The metres will not require manual reading for billing, distribution of bills, collection of fees and disconnection over non-payment of dues.

Earlier this year, the Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission (BERC) approved an average cumulative hike in power tariff by 0.63% over the existing rate for the financial year 2021-22.

For domestic urban customers, the power tariff was hiked by 5 paise to 35 paise per unit. However, for those consuming more power (over 300 units in the existing category), the commission slashed the per unit rate from ₹8.50 to ₹8.05.