Encroachment of govt land won’t be allowed: Samrat warns from Tarapur

In his first visit to Tarapur constituency as chief minister, Samrat Choudhary on Sunday issued a stern warning to encroachers that any construction made on government land would have to be demolished and there would be a “zero tolerance policy” in this regard. Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary during a public event, in Tarapur on Sunday (PTI PHOTO)

“A week ago, I got to know the stairs of my house in Tarapur have to be demolished. Law is the same for everyone. Anybody making houses on government land should know that it would be demolished. If it is on private land, there is no issue, but any construction on government land would have to go. People want to see a beautiful and prosperous Bihar. Factories will be brought to Bihar to generate employment and for that land acquisition is also on,” he said, while addressing the people after PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

He announced that by November 20, 2026, the government had targeted to bring ₹5-lakh crore worth investment to Bihar. “I have given approval in principle for expansion of the upcoming Pirpainty power plant. The government gives 125 units of free electricity, but now we are working on solar power to ensure 1kw power to every household for 150 units free,” he added.

He said the way people of the state had backed PM Modi and former CM Nitish Kumar to give NDA 202 seats in Bihar Assembly, the son of Tarapur would strive to not only realise their dreams, but also transform Bihar. He also announced a string of development projects, including tourism and religious projects, for integrated development of Tarapur.

The CM also launched eco-tourism projects worth ₹12.49 crore to develop Dhol Pahari and ₹26.31 crore for the development of Baba Akheshwar Nath Dham in Tetia Bambar block and announced plans for augmenting irrigation potential utilising the Ganga water for the benefit of farmers.

Choudhary thanked the people of Tarapur for a big victory, saying it was special for more than one reason. “It is a fact that I was born here, but I became legislator from here for the first time and went on to become the CM. This is a challenge for me, but I also realise this is an opportunity to transform Bihar. I will forever be indebted to the people of Tarapur and serve them,” he said.

He said Nitish Kumar did all the basics to set the stage and now was the time to add speed to it. “I have also taken some important decisions in this regard. Employment generation will be the focus area. There is nothing wrong in youth going outside for better avenues, but those going out for livelihood would get opportunities here only,” he added.

He also asked the women who have so far not got the money under the Manila Rojgar Yojana for starting their enterprise to apply and avail of the benefit, which would reach them in May.

Choudhary said in order to address the problems at the local level itself under the monitoring of the CM office and ensure service delivery at the doorsteps, camps would be organised at the panchayat level twice a month across the state under the ‘Sahyog Karyakram’ and if any official was found holding a file beyond a month, action would be taken.