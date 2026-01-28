Unidentified assailants gunned down a 32-year-old engineering graduate late on Tuesday evening near Chhapra Kuchcheri railway station in Saran district, police said. Engineering graduate killed in Saran, one held

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Tiwari, a resident of Shakti Nagar locality under the Town police station area.

According to family members, Tiwari was preparing for competitive examinations in Patna and was returning home on Tuesday evening after alighting from a train at Kuchcheri railway station. While he was on his way home, miscreants allegedly attempted to snatch his mobile phone and other belongings. When he resisted, they shot him at point-blank range, leaving him critically injured.

With the help of locals and passersby, Tiwari was rushed to Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On receiving information, a police team led by additional superintendent of police (Sadar) Ram Pukar Singh reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police officials said CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to identify and trace those involved in the crime.

Tiwari, the son of a retired bank manager, had completed his engineering degree and was preparing for competitive examinations.

However, police said preliminary investigation has revealed that Tiwari had an ongoing dispute with a neighbour over the construction of a drain, raising suspicion that the killing may be linked to the dispute.

“An FIR has been registered at the Town police station. One person, identified as Sanjeev Choudhary, has been named as an accused. He has been arrested and is being interrogated thoroughly,” police said.

A special investigation team has been formed, and further probe is underway, police added.