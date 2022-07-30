Ex-Jehanabad MP gets 3-yr jail for remarks against Nitish
A court in Bihar’s Jehanabad district Saturday sentenced former Lok Sabha member Arun Kumar to three years of imprisonment for his comment in 2015 threatening chief minister Nitish Kumar, a lawyer associated with the case said.
The former MP from Jehanabad, however, was granted interim bail immediately thereafter and said he will challenge the civil court order in the district and sessions court. He was present in court when the verdict was pronounced.
Addressing a press conference in Patna on June 28, 2015, Arun Kumar, who was then the state secretary of erstwhile Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), had said, “We are not wearing bangles. We will break the chest bones of the chief minister for hurting our respect and targeting one particular caste.”
The MP, who was flanked by the then state BJP president Mangal Pandey and Pashupati Paras, the state president of Lok Janshakti Party, was referring to the arrest of JD(U) MLA Anant Singh in 2015.
Both Arun Kumar and Anant Singh come from the influential Bhumihar community.
Days later, Chandrika Prasad Yadav, a local JD(U) leader, filed a case against Arun Kumar.
Yadav’s lawyer Sanjay Kumar told HT that his client had got justice from the court.
Arun Kumar, however, said he was raising his voice against the corrupt people.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
