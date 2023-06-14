Man allegedly kills wife, 3 daughters, dies by suicide in Bihar district: Police

Five members of a family including a couple and their three daughters were found dead inside their house at Bihar’s Khagaria district on the wee hours of Wednesday, police said. According to police, the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. (Representative file image)

According to the preliminary probe conducted by police, the man died by suicide after killing his wife and three daughters. His two sons, luckily managed to flee the house at the time of the incident.

Khagaria SP Amitesh Kumar told HT that the incident took place between 1am and 2:30am.

“It is suspected that Munna Yadav first killed his wife, Puja Devi, and then his three daughters with a sharp object. After that, he tried to kill his two sons also, but they managed to flee. Yadav then hanged himself from a tree outside his house. Both sons of Yadav informed the police... “

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

The deceased man was also involved in a murder case dating back to November 2022.

All of the deceased including the man were identified.

Police said the statements of the family members, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and associates of the deceased persons will be taken.

The bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

